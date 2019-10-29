Johnny Herrera Returning To ASCS Action At Texas Motor Speedway

From Bryan Hulbert

FT. WORTH, Texas (October 28, 2019) – Down to the final two events of the 2019 season with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, Johnny Herrera will slide behind the wheel of his Mesilla Valley Transportation/Champion Brands No. 45x at Texas Motor Speedway on Thursday, October 31 and Friday, November 1.

Johnny’s fifth time behind the wheel in 2019, he is still committed to turning wrenches for Harli White during Tony Stewart presents the VANKOR Texas Sprint Car Nationals.

“I’m looking forward to this weekend. Just need to load the car up and head that way,” stated Herrera. “It’s the last race of the year, so everything pretty much is what it is, and I have enough people there to help that I’m not taking anything away from what I need to do with Harli.”

In 20 race nights between the World of Outlaw NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars and Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, Herrera has competed in all by one night of racing; having been absent in 2004. In a dozen events since 2012 with the American Sprint Car Series, the New Mexico shoe has made the cut in every A-Feature contested, including a win in 2016 with the ASCS Red River Region, seven top fives and nine top-ten finishes.

“I like TMS (Texas Motor Speedway). It’s a track that I like and enjoy running there. I’ve got the on Regional win there, led a few National races, and finished second several times so I’m ready for it.”

Thursday, October 31 and Friday, November at Texas Motor Speedway open at 6:00 P.M. with races slated to begin at 7:35 P.M. More information on Texas Motor Speedway, including ticket sales, can be found at http://www.texasmotorspeedway.com.

The 2019 season marks the 35th year of racing for Johnny Herrera which includes over 140 victories in various forms of Sprint Car competition. For more information, and to keep in touch with the man called “Hollywood”, log onto http://www.johnnyherreraracing.com.