Expanded Autograph Sessions to be Featured at the Hangtown 100

From Gary Thomas

PLACERVILLE, CA (November 6, 2019) – Race fans that attend the Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 on November 19th and 20th will be treated to one of the most expansive autograph sessions ever seen at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds based Placerville Speedway.

Several racing stars will be featured during the autograph session prior to the races each night in the grandstands. Among the names expected will be Kyle Larson, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Chad Boat, “Sunshine” Tyler Courtney, Logan Seavey, Justin Grant, Brad Sweet, Tanner Thorson, Rico Abreu, Shane Golobic, Zeb Wise and others.

All race fans are encouraged to stop by prior to the action and meet the stars that will be competing each night.

Keep in mind that all seating in the grandstands is reserved on Tuesday and Wednesday November 19th and 20th and tickets continue to be on sale by visiting www.hangtown100.com/tickets

Following the action on opening night there will be a post-race party on the fairgrounds with food, drinks, a live band and a lot of fun to be had.

The Elk Grove Ford Hangtown 100 marks the first ever appearance by the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget Series to the Placerville Speedway. As previously announced the two-night event will utilize a modified Trophy Cup style format, featuring larger than normal inverts. Co-sanctioning each night with the National Midgets will be the California based USAC Western States Midget Series.

Also competing both nights and rounding out the card will be the Wicked Energy Gum NW Focus Midgets presented by Cognitive Warriors.

Online registration utilizing Pay Pal is also now available by visiting https://www.hangtown100.com/register-online

A rain date has been established for Thursday November 21st in case of inclement weather. To stay up to date with event news be sure and visit www.hangtown100.com and follow along on Twitter https://twitter.com/hangtown100

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto www.placervillespeedway.com