Allstar Performance Event List: November 7 – 10, 2019

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place November 1-3, 2019 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Thursday November 7, 2019

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship / USAC CRA Sprint Car Series / USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series – Oval Nationals

the Dirt Track at Charlotte – Concord, NC – USA – World of Outlaws – Qualifying

Friday November 8, 2019

105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – USA – Southern United Sprints – Prelminiaries

Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – USA – United Racing Club – Big Track Classic

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship / USAC CRA Sprint Car Series / USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series – Oval Nationals

Talladega Short Track – Eastaboga, AL – USA – United Sprint Car Series

the Dirt Track at Charlotte – Concord, NC – USA – World of Outlaws – World Finals

Saturday November 9, 2019

105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – AU – Southern United Sprints – the Texas Grand

Avalon Raceway – Lara, VIC – AU – Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria

Avalon Raceway – Lara, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Baypark Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Baypark Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars

Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – USA – United Racing Club – Big Track Classic

Bunbury Speedway – Davenport, WA – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Bunbury Speedway – Davenport, WA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ – USA – ASCS Southwest Region

Citrus County Speedway – Inverness, FL – USA – Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series – Frank Riddle Memorial

Goulburn Speedway – Goulburn, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Hendry County Motorsports Park – Clewiston, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series

Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA – USA – King of the Wing Sprint Car Series – George Snider Classic

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Civil War Series – Mel Hall Memorial

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour – Mel Hall Memorial

Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – USA – Midget Cars

Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – USA – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship

Perris Auto Speedway – Perris, CA – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship / USAC CRA Sprint Car Series / USAC Southwest Sprint Car Series – Oval Nationals

Talladega Short Track – Eastaboga, AL – USA – United Sprint Car Series

the Dirt Track at Charlotte – Concord, NC – USA – World of Outlaws – World Finals

the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA – USA – Bay Cities Racing Association – George Snider Classic

the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA – USA – Non-Wing 360 Sprint Cars – George Snider Classic

the Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park – Bakersfield, CA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars – George Snider Classic

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Sunday November 10, 2019

Drouin Speedway – Jindvick, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Irwindale Speedway – Irwindale, CA – USA – King of the Wing Sprint Car Series