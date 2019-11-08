Randy Sweet Dead at Age 72

KALAMAZOO, MI (November 8, 2019) — Legendary race car driver and business owner Randy Sweet passed away on Friday morning at the age of 72. Sweet was one of the most inventive race car drivers of our era turning his talent for developing race car parts into the very successful Sweet Manufacturing business.

Sweet was born in December of 1946 and started racing in 1963. Sweet became very accomplished behind the wheel of a race car winning in a wide variety of stock cars and supermodifieds. Sweet was a multiple time track champion at Berlin Raceway and toured the country with his famous “rocket car” in the mid 1980’s breaking track records. Sweet was inducted into the Michigan Motorsports Hall of Fame in 1997.

Sweet Manufacturing was formed by Randy in 1978 and grew to service everything from stock cars, sprint cars, and everything in between.

Sweet turned his last competitive laps in a sprint car at Kalamazoo Speedway on July 21, 2013.