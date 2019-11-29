Shelby Brown earns USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour 2019 “Rookie of the Year” title.

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – November 28, 2019 – 20-year-old Shelby Brown from Marks, Mississippi claimed the title as the 2019 United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters Outlaw Thunder Tour “Rookie of the Year” sprint car driver during the series’ 23rd and possibly most competitive racing season. Brown finished in the 8th position in the final USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour National point standings just behind some of the top 360-winged-sprint-car drivers in the land. She also notched a top 10 finish in the tough USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour regional series final point standings in 10th place.

Brown collected the USCS top rookie driver award after making that her goal for the 2019 season. She had to overcome not only the challenge of moving up to a faster and more powerful division to race a 700 horsepower winged sprint car at track’s she and her team had never seen during the majority of her 2019 racing schedule, but, also the loss of her car owner, mentor and most of all her Father Joe Brown, who passed away suddenly on October 4, 2019 prior to the series season ending. .

Shelby Brown and her number one supporter and Father, Joe Brown and their family had set a goal of Shelby becoming the USCS “Rookie of the Year” for the 2019 season. Shelby previously, had been awarded the 2018 season 305-Winged Sprint Car division “Rookie of the Year” title while competing at Riverside International Speedway (West Memphis, AR). The 2018 season was her only other racing experience in racing. To make that point clear, the 2018 season at Riverside International Speedway was her first ever attempt at driving any type of racing vehicle. No Go-Karts, No Quarter-Midgets, No Street Stocks…. just straight into the seat and behind the wheel of a v-8 powered winged sprint car. Not many people have gone that route to becoming a competitive sprint car driver, but, with her determination and the support of all those mentioned she did.

All the credit for the race car driving goes to this determined and special young lady for staying true to her goals. It had to have been so hard to go to those final four races she competed in without her number one supporter. He taught her so much. She not only drove the car, but, did a lot of the work on her race car on a daily basis. That’s the only way her loving and supportive number one fan, Joe Brown, would have it. He would have to be the proudest of all her fans and has to be smiling down on her accomplishments.

Thanks to all those who helped Shelby and supported her efforts throughout those final 2019 USCS events. Congratulations!.Shelby Brown you did it! and made us all so proud of you in the process. For those interested in following Shelby Brown’s racing career, please visit her Facebook page at Shelby Brown Racing.

The USCS “Rookie of the Year” title is awarded at the end of each season to the driver, who has accumulated the most National Championship points while competing in the United Sprint Car Series events on the National schedule that season. To be eligible a driver must have competed in no more than twenty-five (25) 360 or 410 sprint car events prior to beginning of the season that they wish to be eligible for the USCS Rookie of the Year title, The USCS regional series divisions also award “Rookie of the Year titles as well, with the same rules of eligibility applying to them.

USCS Founder and President, Pete Walton said ‘We are so very proud to announce Shelby Brown as our United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters 2019 “Rookie of the Year”. I am so grateful to see that, she was able to accomplish her 2019 racing goals, especially under the circumstances she had to endure. She is a great example to all of us what hard work and determination will accomplish.

Shelby Brown is a great representative of the sport of sprint car racing and of her Family and a tribute to her parents. She is also one of the most pleasant people I’ve meet during my 23 years of doing this. She always brightens my day to see her at the track. Congratulations to Shelby Brown, everyone in the USCS organization is very proud to have you associated with us.” concluded Walton.