Fremont Speedway wraps up 68th season handing out point fund and awards

By Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio – Fremont Speedway wrapped up its 68th season by handing out point fund money and awards during the annual banquet Friday, Dec. 6. The top 10 in points in the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints, Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints and Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks were honored as were the top 10 in the KS Sales & Service Attica Fremont Championship Series 305 Sprints Presented by Jason Dietsch Trailer Sales.

Prior to the point fund recipients being honored, several special awards were given out. Kear’s Speed Shop, which celebrated its 50th anniversary in 2019, was given the Alex Burkett Marketing Partner of the Year honor while Kistler Engines was awarded the Engine Pro Engine Builder of the Year award. Flagman Nick Collins was recognized as the Fremont Speedway Employee of the Year while the team of 305 champion John Ivy was named the Pit Crew of the Year. Also, Kelsey Ivy (410 sprints) and her father, John Ivy (305 sprints) were honored by Pro Auto Wraps as having achieved perfect attendance with the AFCS in 2019.

During it’s first year of operating “The Track That Action Built” the five-man steering committee told the large audience 2019 was a “learning experience” and they are already hard at work for the 2020 season, securing marketing partners and making facility improvements. It was also announced Tony Stewart’s Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions would return to Fremont Speedway for two dates in 2010 – the Thursday night of Ohio Sprint Speedweek, June 18, and on Saturday, July 4.

Opening night at Fremont Speedway will be April 18, 2020.

Following is a look at the top 10 in points for the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints for 2019:

CHAMPION-Michael “Buddy” Kofoid, Penngrove, California. Buddy competed in 13 of the 14 A-mains in 2019, missing only the Sept. 20 event. He posted his first Fremont wins on May 18 and July 6 while recording 8 top five finishes and 12 top 10 runs. Buddy’s average A-main finishing position as 6th.

2-DJ Foos, Fremont, Ohio. The 2019 AFCS champion, 2017 FAST champion and Fremont’s 2012 305 track champ and 2013 410 rookie of the year competed in all 14 A-mains this season. DJ scored wins on June 8, July 27, Sept. 6 and Sept. 14 to take his career total at Fremont to 15. He missed the track championship by just two points while recording 7 top five finishes and 12 top 10 runs. DJ’s average A-main finishing position was 7th.

3-Nate Dussel, Gibsonburg, Ohio. Nate, Fremont’s 2016 and 2017 305 champion competed in all 14 A-mains in 2019. He posted an incredible 9 top five finishes including a season best runner-up on July 13. He had a remarkable 12 top 10 finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of 7th.

4-Caleb Griffith, Sandusky, Ohio. Fremont’s 2003 305 track champion came out of retirement to compete in 12 of the 14 A-mains, missing only the May All Star event and the final night of competition. He posted seven top 10 finishes including a season best runner-up performance on Sept. 14. His average feature finishing position was 9th.

5-Stuart Brubaker, Fremont, Ohio. The track’s 2008, 2010 and 2011 305 champion and 2012 410 rookie of the year competed in 12 of the 14 A-mains in 2019, missing only the May 18 and final event of the year. He scored his 7th career Fremont Speedway win on June 29th and posted six top 10 finishes. Stuart’s average A-main finishing position was 11th.

6-Cap Henry, Republic, Ohio. Cap competed in 10 of the 14 A-mains in 2019 racking up four wins to take his career total at Fremont Speedway to 10. He posted 8 top five finishes and 9 top 10 runs. In fact, his worst finish of the year in an A-main was 11th. Cap’s average A-main finishing position was fourth.

7-Brian Lay, Genoa, Ohio. The three time South African pavement champion competed in 9 of the 14 A-mains in 2019 racking up four top 10 finishes including a season-best second on July 27 and a third on July 13. His average A-main finishing position was 10th.

8-Brian Smith, Fremont, Ohio. Fremont’s 2004 305 track champion and the 2016 Sprints on Dirt champion competed in 9 of the 14 A-mains in 2019. He recorded four top 10 finishes including a pair of third place runs. His average feature finishing position as 10th.

9-Chad Wilson, Toledo, Ohio. Chad made 8 of the 14 A-mains in 2019 with a season-best finish of 9th on Aug. 3. His average A-main finishing position was 14th

10-Kelsey Ivy, Fremont, Ohio. The 2018 Fremont 410 rookie of the year competed in 9 of the 14 A-mains in 2019. She scored a season-best 12th on Aug. 3 and her average A-main finishing position was 16th.

Following is a look at the top 10 in points for the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints for 2019:

CHAMPION – John Ivy, Fremont, Ohio. This year marks the fourth 305 track championship and second consecutive title for John. He also scored the 410 track championships in 2001, 2002 and 2004 and the dirt truck championship in 2013. If you are keeping score that’s eight track championships at Fremont for John. He competed in all 13 A-mains in 2019, posting four wins to take his career total at the track to 60, putting him third on Fremont Speedway’s all-time win list, tied with Mark Keegan. John never finished out of the top 10 all season while posting a remarkable 11 top five finishes. His average A-main finishing position was a phenomenal fourth.

2-Jamie Miller, Fremont, Ohio. The 2019 AFCS champion competed in all 13 A-mains in 2019. He scored three wins at Fremont to take his career total to 23. Jamie only finished out of the top nine one time – a 15th place finish on June 8. Besides his three wins, he also scored three runner-up finishes. Jamie’s average A-main finishing position was fifth.

3-Brandon Moore, Clyde, Ohio. Brandon made all 13 A-mains in 2019, posting three top five finishes including a season-best pair of thirds to go with 9 top 10 runs. Brandon’s average A-main finishing position was 9th.

4-Shawn Valenti, Fostoria, Ohio. Fremont Speedway’s 2014 and 2019 dirt truck champion competed in 12 of the 13 A-mains, missing only the season-ending event. He posted four top five finishes including a season-best third on Sept. 20 to go with eight top 10 runs. Shawn’s average A-main finishing position was 9th.

5-Bobby Clark, Fremont, Ohio. The track’s 1992 and 1993 360 champion and 2015 305 champion, Bobby competed in 12 of the 13 A-mains in 2019, missing only the Sept. 14 event. He posted four top five finishes including a pair of season-best runner-up runs. His average A-main finishing position was 11th.

6-Paul Weaver, Fremont, Ohio. Fremont Speedway’s 2005 and 2006 305 champion competed in 12 of the 13 A-mains in 2019, missing only the Sept. 14 event. He posted four wins in 2019 to take his career total to 51, placing him 7th on the track’s all-time win list. He recorded 9 top five finishes and his worse finish of the year was an 11th. Paul’s average A-main finishing position was an incredible fourth.

7-Jimmy McGrath, Clyde, Ohio. Fremont’s 2008 dirt truck rookie of the year competed in all 13 A-mains in 2019 posting three top 10 finishes including a season-best fifth on July 27th. Jimmy’s average feature finishing position was 12th.

8-Zeth Sabo, Fremont, Ohio. Fremont’s 2019 rookie of the year for the 305 sprints competed in all 13 A-mains this season. He posted a pair of top 10 finishes including a season-best seventh on Aug. 3 His average A-main finishing position was 13th.

9-Tyler Street, Fredericktown, Ohio. Tyler competed in 12 of the 13 A-mains, missing only the Sept. 14 event. He scored his first career Fremont win on opening night to go with four top five finishes and 9 top 10 runs. His average A-main finishing position was 8th.

10-Chris Verda, Elyria, Ohio. A rookie in 2019, Chris competed in 10 of the 13 A-mains in 2019. He posted a season-best sixth place finish on July 13 on route to an average A-main finishing position of 14th.

Following is a look at the top 10 in points for the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks for 2019:

CHAMPION- Shawn Valenti, Fostoria, Ohio. Of the 12 A-mains in 2019 Shawn won nine of them to run his career total to 55, placing him sixth on the track’s all-time win list. So when he didn’t win…he recorded a 15th, a third and a sixth. Fremont’s 2014 truck champion posted a phenomenal A-main average finishing position of third.

2-Dustin Keegan, Fremont, Ohio. Fremont Speedway’s 2017 truck champion and 2018 limited late model champion raced in all 12 A-mains in 2019. He recorded his 8th career Fremont win on June 8 to go with seven top five finishes. Other than a 12th place run on Sept. 20 Dustin never finished out of the top 10. His average A-main finishing position was sixth.

3-Brad Mitten, Fremont, Ohio. Brad competed in all 12 A-mains in 2019, finishing in the top five five times. In fact, Brad only finished outside of the top seven once; a 15th place on July 5. He had a season-best second on Sept. 14 to go with a pair of third place performances. His average A-main finishing position was sixth.

4-Jim Holcomb, Tiffin, Ohio. Jim battled in all 12 A-mains in 2019, scoring five top fives and nine top 10s including a season-best second on June 8. His average A-main finishing position was 8th.

5-Keith Sorg, Fremont, Ohio. The track’s 2016 and 2018 truck champion competed in all 12 A-mains in 2019, recording 9 top 10 finishes including a season-best second on Aug. 3. His average A-main finishing position was 9th.

6-John Brooks, Wayne, Ohio. Fremont’s 2016 and 2017 late model track champion ran in 11 of the 12 A-mains in 2019, missing only the Aug. 3 event. He posted his 9th career Fremont win on July 5 to go with five top five finishes and seven top 10 runs. His average A-main finishing position was 9th.

7-Brad Keckler, Fremont, Ohio. Brad battled in 11 of the 12 A-mains this season, missing only the season finale. He posted five top 10 finishes including a season-best fourth on June 8. His average A-main finishing position was 11th.

8-Cory McCaughey, Toledo, Ohio. Cory competed in all 12 A-mains in 2019, recording five top 10 finishes including a season-best pair of fourth place runs. His average A-main finishing position was 12th.

9-Brad Stuckey, Tiffin, Ohio – Brad competed in 9 of the 12 A-mains in 2019, scoring four top 10 finishes including a season-best second on Aug. 10. His average A-main finishing position was 10th.

10-Jimmy McGrath, Clyde, Ohio – Jimmy competed in six of the 12 A-mains in 2019, posting three top 10 finishes including a season-best runner-up run on opening night. His average A-main finishing position was 11th.

Following are the top 10 in points for the AFCS 305 series:

CHAMPION – Jamie Miller, 5 wins, 9 top fives and 12 top 10 runs.

2. John Ivy, 5 wins, 9 top fives and 12 top 10 runs.

3. Paul Weaver, 2 wins, 7 top fives and 12 top 10s.

4. Tyler Street, 1 win, 7 top fives and 12 top 10s

5. Bobby Clark 5 top 5’s, 11 top 10’s

6. Brandon Moore 3 top 5’s, 9 top 10’s

7. Luke Griffith 3 top 5’s, 7 top 10’s

8. Jimmy McGrath 4 top 5’s, 5 top 10’s

9. Jason Keckler 1 top 5, 5 top 10’s

10. Seth Schneider 1 top 5, 5 top 10’s

Rookie of the Year – Larry Kingseed Jr.

For more information go to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway