First Round Of 2020 Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series Events Revealed

From ASCS

TULSA, Okla. (December 12, 2019) With a few old favorites, and several new venues lining the 2020 lineup, the first round of a scheduled 50 race slate has been released for 29th season of the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

“We’re looking forward to 2020. We have a lot of new tracks, and it’s great that we’ve been able to bring back some that we haven’t been too in a long time,” commented National Scheduling Coordinator, Terry Mattox. “Our goal is to get between 50-55 shows for these teams every year. That seems to be the magic number for this series, and also get some our swings where they have more dates. I feel like we got that done and with the TBA’s that we have, we should be right where we need to be. Just ironing out a few final details.”

Starting the season on Friday, February 28 and Saturday, February 29, the series returns to Canyon Speedway Park in Peoria, Ariz. for the first time since 2012 before moving to California for a trio of nights. Like Canyon, it has been eight years since the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network has graced “Golden State” soil.

Kicking off with a new venue, the series will head to Merced Speedway on Friday, March 6, followed by the return to Placerville Speedway on Saturday, March 7, with the second new stop on the tour coming in the form of Petaluma Speedway on Sunday, March 8.

Still working out the following weekend, the next event on the lineup right now is the Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals at the famed Devil’s Bowl Speedway on Friday, March 20 and Saturday, March 21.

U.S. 36 Raceway on Friday, April 17, the series will begin moving east to the third new stop for the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network as Volunteer Speedway welcomes the series on Saturday, April 25.

Continuing to Pennsylvania for the third time, Williams Grove Speedway is slated for Friday, May 1 with Selinsgrove Speedway Saturday, May 2. Back in Indiana, the series will take another shot at Plymouth Speedway on Thursday, May 7 with the series back at I-96 Speedway in Michigan on Friday, May 8 and Saturday, May 9.

Back on Illinois’ Tri-City Speedway for the first time since 2010, the series rolls in on Friday, May 15 with the following night still in the works. Lakeside Speedway during NASCAR Weekend at Kansas Speedway on Thursday, May 28 is followed by Creek County Speedway on Saturday, May 30.

Into the month of June, things kick off on Saturday, June 6 at Route 66 Motor Speedway in Amarillo before teams make the trek to the Northwest. With June 12 and June 13 still in the works, eyes look ahead to the Brownfield Classic at Grays Harbor Raceway on Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20 with the $15,000 to win Jim Raper Memorial Dirt Cup following June 25, 26, and 27.

Pointed back towards the mid-west, the stops along the way include the Grizzly Nationals on Friday, July 10 and Saturday, July 11 at Montana’s Gallatin Speedway, followed by a second swing to Missouri’s U.S. 36 Raceway on Friday, June 17.

Two of the oldest stops with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network, Riverside International Speedway, aka. “The Ditch” takes center stage on Thursday, July 23 followed by Little Rock’s I-30 Speedway on Saturday, July 25.

Lawton Speedway on Saturday, August 1 sets things up for a run through Iowa with the 30th annual My Place Hotels ASCS 360 Knoxville Nationals presented by Great Southern Bank. The three night, $15,000 to win affair takes place August 6, 7, and 8 with the Ultimate Challenge at Southern Iowa Speedway going live on Tuesday, August 11.

Still in the works on Saturday, August 22, the next confirmed date moves back into Illinois with the series return to Jacksonville Speedway on Friday, August 28 with Sunday, August 30 to be announced at a late date.

September begins with the Fall Brawl at I-80 Speedway on Saturday, September 12 with the following weekend worth $10,000 to the winner of the 9th annual Hockett/McMillin Memorial at Lucas Oil Speedway.

Back on the lineup for the fist time since 2015, the COMP Cams Short Track Nationals presented by Hoosier Tire at I-30 Speedway is worth $10,041 with races on Friday, October 2 and Saturday, October 3. Devil’s Bowl Speedway and the Winter Nationals follow on Friday, October 16 and Saturday, October 27 with the season again wrapping up during NASCAR Weekend at Texas Motor Speedway as Tony Stewart presents the VANKOR Texas Sprint Car Nationals on Friday, October 23 and Saturday, October 24.

Any changes, updates, and additions will be announced as they are confirmed.

For the 2020 season, the traveling staff of the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network will remain with Matt Ward as the National Director. Ashleigh Ward will head timing and scoring with Bryan Hulbert serving as Publicist and Announcer for the series. Terry Mattox will serve as the chief starter when his schedule allows, and continues work on the lineup of events.

Any questions about races, or to book a show, can be directed to terry@ascsracing.com.

Events for MAVTV will be announced in the coming weeks. Racinboys.com will continue to broadcast events live.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

2020 Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network Schedule

2/28/20-Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ

2/29/20-Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ

3/6/20-Merced Speedway – Merced, CA

3/7/20-Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA

3/8/20-Petaluma Speedway – Petaluma, CA

3/14/20-TBA

3/20/20-Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX

3/21/20-Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX

4/17/20-US 36 Raceway – Cameron, MO

4/25/20-Volunteer Speedway – Bulls Gap, TN

5/1/20-Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA

5/2/20-Selinsgrove Speedway – Selinsgrove, PA

5/7/20-Plymouth Speedway – Plymouth, IN

5/8/20-I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI

5/9/20-I-96 Speedway – Lake Odessa, MI

5/15/20-Tri-City Speedway – Pontoon Beach, IL

5/28/20-Lakeside Speedway – Kansas City, KS

5/30/20-Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK

6/6/20-Route 66 Motor Speedway – Amarillo, TX

6/12/20-TBA

6/13/20-TBA

6/19/20-Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA

6/20/20-Grays Harbor Raceway – Elma, WA

6/25/20-Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA

6/26/20-Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA

6/27/20-Skagit Speedway – Alger, WA

7/10/20-Gallatin Speedway – Belgrade, MT

7/11/20-Gallatin Speedway – Belgrade, MT

7/17/20-US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO

7/18/20-TBA

7/23/20-Riverside Int. Speedway – West Memphis, AR

7/25/20-I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR

8/1/20-Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK

8/6/20-Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA

8/7/20-Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA

8/8/20-Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA

8/11/20-Southern Iowa Speedway – Oskaloosa, IA

8/22/20-TBA

8/28/20-Jacksonville Speedway – Jacksonville, IL

8/30/20-TBA

9/12/20-I-80 Speedway – Greenwood, NE

9/17/20-Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO

9/18/20-Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO

9/19/20-Lucas Oil Speedway – Wheatland, MO

10/2/20-I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR

10/3/20-I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR

10/16/20-Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX

10/17/20-Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX

10/23/20-Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TX

10/24/20-Texas Motor Speedway – Fort Worth, TX

**Subject to change without notice.