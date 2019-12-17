2020 Selinsgrove Sked Offers Slivinski Law Super 7 Series Of Races

By Shawn Brouse

Selinsgrove, Pa – As part of Selinsgrove Speedway’s newly released 2020 slate of racing events, the Snyder County oval counts the Slivinski Law Offices Selinsgrove Speedway Super 7 Series as part of the itinerary.

The Slivinski Law Offices Selinsgrove Speedway Super 7 is a series of seven, two-division races that will feature fast-paced, fan-friendly, premier dirt track racing at its finest, during the heart of the 2020 season.

And who can argue with high-flying, two division racing programs at the super speedway of dirt?

Series sponsor Slivinski Law Offices of Selinsgrove and Middleburg has been serving the area’s criminal, business and family law needs since 1977 and is proud to come on board the Selinsgrove Speedway family of sponsors.

Learn all about series sponsor Slivinski Law by visiting the firm’s website at www.slivlaw.com. Contact the offices at 570.374.5575 or 570.837.1200.

The first of the Selinsgrove Super 7 Series will take place on Sunday night, April 26 when the Ray Tilley Classic is staged for 410 sprints along with action for the super late models.

Night number two takes to the track on Saturday, May 2 when the traveling Lucas Oil ASCS 360 sprints compete in the Battle of the Groves along with limited late model action.

The Ron Keister Memorial for super lates takes center stage along with action by the limited late models on May 16 for night three of the series.

Night four will take place on Saturday June 20 when the World of Outlaws Late Models invade for the 22nd annual Jeff’s Auto Body & Recycling Center Late Model National Open, paying $10,000 to win and again the limited late models will share the card.

Sunday, June 28 will feature the Middleswarth Potato Chips Jan Opperman/Dick Bogar Memorial for the 410 sprints as part of Pennsylvania Speedweek when the 305 sprints join in the fun. .

Night six of the series rolls to the track on Sunday, August 9 when the USAC Silver Crown Series and the USAC East wingless 360 sprints stage the Bill Holland Classic 74th Selinsgrove Speedway Anniversary Race.

And the finale of the seven night, two-division series of races will be the season finale, 38th annual Jim Nace Memorial National Open for 410 sprint cars, again paying $20,000 to win in 2020, taking place on Saturday, September 26.

The marquee event of the season will be rounded out with the 305 sprints.

All but two of the 21 races slated on the just released 2020 Selinsgrove Speedway schedule of events are comprised of fan-friendly, two or three division programs intended to provide maximum action in quick time for everyone.

“Our goal with these two and three division races is to give the fans a great, fast-paced show of exciting racing that showcases what we have to offer at Selinsgrove Speedway, both to the racers and the fans,” says Selinsgrove Speedway Promoter Steve Inch.

“And we want both of them to leave the track wanting more.”

View the complete 2020 Selinsgrove Speedway schedule of events by visiting the speedway’s official website at www.selinsgrovespeedway.com.

Keep up to all the latest oval news by visiting the website and by following the oval on Facebook and Twitter.

Reach the speedway office at 570.374.2266.

~ Selinsgrove Speedway ~

A New Identity In Twenty-Twenty

www.selinsgrovespeedway.com