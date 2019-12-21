Photo Gallery: 2019 Gateway Dirt Nationals Friday Program Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Michael Pickens (#1NZ) and Kyle Larson (#1K) racing for the lead during the Gateway Dirt Nationals. (Jim Denhamer photo) Jonathan Beason (#8J) inside of Cannon McIntosh (#08) Friday night at the Gateway Dirt Nationals. (Jim Denhamer photo) The field rockets away as the green flag drops at the Gateway Dirt Nationals. (Jim Denhamer photo) Kyle Larson (#1) inside of Cannon McIntosh (#08). (Jim Denhamer photo) Robert Dalby (#4D) racing with Chris Windom (#17) inside of Jake Neuman (#3N). (Jim Denhamer photo) Jonathan Beason (#8J) and Clinton Boyles (#98) go for a tumble at the Gateweay Dirt Nationals. (Jim Denhamer photo) Jonathan Beason (#8J) and Clinton Boyles (#98) go for a tumble at the Gateweay Dirt Nationals. (Jim Denhamer photo) Michael Pickens (#1NZ) and Kyle Larson (#1K) racing for the lead during the Gateway Dirt Nationals. (Jim Denhamer photo) Kyle Larson in victory lane after winning Friday night’s preliminary feature at the Gateway Dirt Nationals. (Jim Denhamer photo) Kyle Larson with his race team, sister, and son in victory lane following his preliminary feature victory on Friday during the Gateway Dirt Nationals. (Jim Denhamer photo) Related Stories: Photos From the SOD Opener at Crystal Motor Speedway Mudclodbob Photos from Friday at Attica Clauson Sweeps Duel in Dodge City Clauson is Fast on The Draw at the “Duel in Dodge City” Hafertepe Takes First Lucas Oil ASCS Win in STN Opener! Gateway Dirt NatoinalsPhoto Gallery