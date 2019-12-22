Photo Gallery: 2019 Gateway Dirt Nationals Finale Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Michael Pickens (#1NZ) racing with Justin Grant (#4). (Jim Denhamer photo) Michael Pickens (#1NZ) racing with Justin Grant (#4). (Jim Denhamer photo) Kyle Larson (#1K) inside of Cannon McIntosh (#08). (Jim Denhamer photo) Justin Grant (#4), Kyle Larson (#1K), and Cannon McIntosh (#08) racing for position at the Gateway Dirt Nationals. (Jim Denhamer photo) Kyle Larson. (Jim Denhamer photo) Chris Windom (#17) racing with Christopher Bell (#84), Justin Grant (#4), and Thomas Meseraull (#7). (Jim Denhammer photo) Chase Briscoe (#5) and Tanner Thorson (#19) racing with Sammy Swindell (#39) and Michael Pickens (#1NZ). (Jim Denhamer photo) Christopher Bell (#84) inside of Justin Grant (#4). (Jim Denhamer photo) Michael Pickens (#1NZ) inside of Tanner Thorson (#19). (Jim Denhamer photo) Chris Windom (#17) inside of Tyler Courtney (#7). (Jim Denhamer photo) Kyle Larson with his son Owen in victory lane at the Gateway Dirt Nationals. (Jim Denhamer photo) Kyle Larson with his race team on Saturday after winning the Gateway Dirt Nationals. (Jim Denhamer photo) Kyle Larson win the $10,000 winner’s check after his victory at the Gateway Dirt Nationals. (Jim Denhamer photo) Kyle Larson holding up the $10,000 check for winning the Gateway Dirt Nationals at the Dome at the America’s Center. (Jim Denhamer photo) Related Stories: T.J.’s Indiana Sprint Week Gallery from Gas City Photos From the SOD Opener at Crystal Motor Speedway Mudclodbob Photos from Friday at Attica Fog Dims Eldora Program, Double Features Saturday Sweet Sensation in Friday’s Short Track Nationals Qualifier! Gateway Dirt NationalsPhoto Gallery