Allstar Performance Event List: December 26 – 29, 2019

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place December 26 – 29, 2019 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.
Thursday December 26, 2019
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Midget Cars
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Avalon Raceway – Lara, VIC – AU – Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
Bairnsdale Speedway – Bairnsdale, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, SA – AU – World Series Sprintcars
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Midget Cars
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Ultimate Sydney Speedweek
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Friday December 27, 2019
Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, SA – AU – World Series Sprintcars
Rosedale Speedway – Rosedale, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Simpson Speedway – Jancourt East, VIC – AU – Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
Saturday December 28, 2019
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Borderline Speedway – Mt. Gambier, SA – AU – Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
Borderline Speedway – Mt. Gambier, SA – AU – World Series Sprintcars
Laang Speedway – Laang, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Mildura Speedway – Mildura, VIC – AU – Australian Sprintcar Allstars
Riverland Speedway – Renmark, SA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Midget Cars
Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Ultimate Sydney Speedweek
Sunday December 29, 2019
Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria
Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – World Series Sprintcars