Allstar Performance Event List: December 26 – 29, 2019

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place December 26 – 29, 2019 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Thursday December 26, 2019

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Midget Cars

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Avalon Raceway – Lara, VIC – AU – Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria

Bairnsdale Speedway – Bairnsdale, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, SA – AU – World Series Sprintcars

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Midget Cars

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Ultimate Sydney Speedweek

Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars

Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Friday December 27, 2019

Murray Bridge Speedway – Murray Bridge, SA – AU – World Series Sprintcars

Rosedale Speedway – Rosedale, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Simpson Speedway – Jancourt East, VIC – AU – Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria

Saturday December 28, 2019

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Borderline Speedway – Mt. Gambier, SA – AU – Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria

Borderline Speedway – Mt. Gambier, SA – AU – World Series Sprintcars

Laang Speedway – Laang, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Mildura Speedway – Mildura, VIC – AU – Australian Sprintcar Allstars

Riverland Speedway – Renmark, SA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Midget Cars

Valvoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Ultimate Sydney Speedweek

Sunday December 29, 2019

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – Sprintcar Racing Association of Victoria

Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – World Series Sprintcars