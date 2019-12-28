Bell to Sit Out Remaining International Midget Series Events

AUCKLAND, NZ (December 28, 2019) – Christopher Bell has pulled out of the International Midget Series in New Zealand for the 2019 / 2020 season after one round. Velocity News reported Friday that Bell was asked by his management team to forego the remaining events at Bay Park Speedway and Western Springs Speedway to prepare for his 2020 season.

Bell along with fellow NASCAR star Kyle Larson flipped in separate incidents during the opening round of the international series that gained lots of social media attention and some criticism from the NASCAR media. Both Bell and Larson walked away from their incidents under their own power.