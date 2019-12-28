Tatnell Wins World Series Feature at Borderline Speedway

MT. GAMBIER, SA (December 28, 2019) — Brooke Tatnell won the World Series Sprintcars feature on Saturday night at Borderline Speedway. Tatnell drove up from fourth starting spot to take the lead on lap five and stayed in the top position for the remaining 35-laps. James McFadden, Kerry Madsen, Cory Eliason, and Brock Hallett rounded out the top five.

World Series Sprintcars

Borderline Speedway

Mt. Gambier, SA

Saturday December 28, 2019

Qualifying:

1. T22-Jock Goodyer, 10.898

2. S13-Brock Hallett, 10.933

3. W2-Kerry Madsen, 11.036

4. T62-Tate Frost, 11.047

5. S45-Jake Tranter, 11.091

6. W17-James McFadden, 11.133

7. S97-Matt Egel, 11.142

8. V42-Jye Okeeffe, 11.171

9. V40-Rusty Hickman, 11.176

10. V72-Jacob Smith, 11.198

11. S20-Glen Sutherland, 11.233

12. V37-Grant Anderson, 11.258

13. S15-Aidan Hall, 11.261

14. V55-Brooke Tatnell, 11.280

15. V25-Jack Lee, 11.282

16. W5-Lucas Wolfe, 11.292

17. V60-Jordyn Charge, 11.302

18. W14-Jason Pryde, 11.313

19. S24-Ricky Maiolo, 11.316

20. Q83-Steve Lines, 11.328

21. V88-David Murcott, 11.400

22. W25-Taylor Millings, 11.411

23. NS89-Braydan Willmington, 11.464

24. Q54-Randy Morgan, 11.465

25. S27-Daniel Pestka, 11.469

26. W60-Lachlan McHugh, 11.479

27. S4-Lisa Walker, 11.482

28. V48-Adam King, 11.505

29. V98-Peter Doukas, 11.525

30. W26-Cory Eliason, 11.527

31. V8-Bobby Daly, 11.546

32. V17-Dennis Jones, 11.577

33. V77-Brayden Parr, 11.580

34. S11-Scott Enderl, 11.600

35. S14-Brendan Quinn, 11.616

36. VA7-Tim Hutchins, 11.729

37. NT 17-Lenny Cole, 12.743

38. S3-Ben Morris, NT

Heat Race #1:

1. S27-Daniel Pestka

2. W26-Cory Eliason

3. Q54-Randy Morgan

4. S24-Ricky Maiolo

5. W17-James McFadden

6. V37-Grant Anderson

7. T22-Jock Goodyer

8. S97-Matt Egel

9. S15-Aidan Hall

10. W14-Jason Pryde

11. V8-Bobby Daly

12. NT 17-Lenny Cole

Heat Race #2:

1. V98-Peter Doukas

2. V55-Brooke Tatnell

3. Q83-Steve Lines

4. NS89-Braydan Willmington

5. W60-Lachlan McHugh

6. S13-Brock Hallett

7. S20-Glen Sutherland

8. V60-Jordyn Charge

9. V42-Jye Okeeffe

10. S14-Brendan Quinn

11. V17-Dennis Jones

12. S45-Jake Tranter

13. S3-Ben Morris

Heat Race #3:

1. V48-Adam King

2. S4-Lisa Walker

3. V25-Jack Lee

4. V88-David Murcott

5. W5-Lucas Wolfe

6. W2-Kerry Madsen

7. W25-Taylor Millings

8. V40-Rusty Hickman

9. V77-Brayden Parr

10. V72-Jacob Smith

11. T62-Tate Frost

12. S11-Scott Enderl

Heat Race #4:

1. NS89-Braydan Willmington

2. W14-Jason Pryde

3. S24-Ricky Maiolo

4. V25-Jack Lee

5. T22-Jock Goodyer

6. V55-Brooke Tatnell

7. S4-Lisa Walker

8. V37-Grant Anderson

9. Q83-Steve Lines

10. S97-Matt Egel

11. V77-Brayden Parr

12. NT 17-Lenny Cole

Heat Race #5:

1. V60-Jordyn Charge

2. W60-Lachlan McHugh

3. V48-Adam King

4. V72-Jacob Smith

5. S15-Aidan Hall

6. Q54-Randy Morgan

7. S45-Jake Tranter

8. S20-Glen Sutherland

9. T62-Tate Frost

10. S13-Brock Hallett

11. S3-Ben Morris

12. S11-Scott Enderl

DNF. V8-Bobby Daly

Heat Race #6:

1. W26-Cory Eliason

2. W25-Taylor Millings

3. V98-Peter Doukas

4. V88-David Murcott

5. W5-Lucas Wolfe

6. W17-James McFadden

7. S27-Daniel Pestka

8. V42-Jye Okeeffe

9. S81-Luke Dillon

10. S14-Brendan Quinn

11. V17-Dennis Jones

12. V40-Rusty Hickman

13. W2-Kerry Madsen

B-Main:

1. V37-Grant Anderson

2. V98-Peter Doukas

3. W5-Lucas Wolfe

4. V88-David Murcott

5. Q83-Steve Lines

6. S27-Daniel Pestka

7. S15-Aidan Hall

8. V48-Adam King

9. W25-Taylor Millings

10. Q54-Randy Morgan

11. V17-Dennis Jones

12. S11-Scott Enderl

13. W14-Jason Pryde

14. NT 17-Lenny Cole

15. S3-Ben Morris

16. S4-Lisa Walker

17. W60-Lachlan McHugh

18. V40-Rusty Hickman

19. V77-Brayden Parr

20. S14-Brendan Quinn

A-Main:

1. V55-Brooke Tatnell

2. W17-James McFadden

3. W2-Kerry Madsen

4. W26-Cory Eliason

5. S13-Brock Hallett

6. V25-Jack Lee

7. V88-David Murcott

8. V37-Grant Anderson

9. S45-Jake Tranter

10. V72-Jacob Smith

11. NS89-Braydan Willmington

12. T62-Tate Frost

13. V60-Jordyn Charge

14. W5-Lucas Wolfe

15. T22-Jock Goodyer

16. S97-Matt Egel

17. V98-Peter Doukas

18. S24-Ricky Maiolo

19. S20-Glen Sutherland

20. V42-Jye Okeeffe