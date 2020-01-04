USCS congratulates Terry Gray Racing team on another Sprint Car Hall of Fame “Team of the Year” nomination in 2019

By Pete Walton

Atlanta, GA – January 3, 2020 – Additional accolades and congratulations go to 12-time and 2019 United Sprint Car Series presented by K&N Filters National Champion Terry Gray of Bartlett, Tennessee as the car owner of the two-car Terry Gray Racing team for their nomination as one of only three winged 360 sprint car teams in North America to be nominated for the 2019 National Sprint Car Hall of Fame 360 sprint car “Team of the Year” award. Gray owned and maintained two of the top five cars in the final USCS National point standings including his own familiar black #10 sprint car and the #10m car driven to the USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour regional series 2019 title by two-time (2015 & 2016) series National Champion Morgan Turpen of Cordova, Tennessee. The team collected five stops in the www.RockAuto.com USCS Victory Lana in a season that saw a series record 21 different feature winners in 46 events, possibly making it the most competitive series in North America.

Gray who was the series National Champion, won two of the 2019 USCS main events to run his USCS career feature win total to 94 series wins. He additionally tallied 23 top five and 33 top ten finishes while having perfect attendance during the 46 USCS events during 2019. Turpen, who was the 2010 USCS National Rookie of the Year and has a career USCS total that stands at 27 wins, won three times in USCS Outlaw Thunder Tour competition during 2019. and finished fifth in the final National point standings although missing several events due to other commitments. She attended each of the 24 USCS Mid-South Thunder Tour events and was able to garner the Championship for the second time in her career in that regional series, after missing it by a single point in the final race of the 2018 season.

USCS Founder and President, Pete Walton stated “This is at least the fifth consecutive year that Terry Gray Racing has been nominated for the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame “Team of the Year” award. As one who has followed his efforts for nearly twenty-three years in our racing series I can say no one has deserved the recognition and have probably deserved the actual award more. His team has won our National Championship or finished in the runner-up spot nineteen years in a row. Over the last ten seasons he and his team-mate Morgan Turpen have won the USCS National Championship six times and finished in the runner-up spot nine times between them plus Morgan Turpen finished in the top five spot this season although not competing in every event. Over the last decade they have won 57 of our USCS sprint car main events, even as the competition gets tougher every year.

All this success is due to a tremendous work ethic of a veteran race team. I would just like to thank those who ever nominated Terry Gray Racing for this award. They have put together quite an effort in for a very long time and have produced results. They deserve all the praise and I hope they get the award for 2019″ concluded Walton.

The National Sprint Car Hall of Fame “Team of the Year” award is voted on at the end of each season by the 360 sprint car poll members from the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and recognizes the team that has consistently and reliably maintained the most competitive winged 360 cubic inch sprint car operation for that season.

Terry Gray said that” I give much of the credit for their competitive success to the performance and reliability of their Wesmar Racing Engines power-plants, Engler Machine and Tool fuel systems and to the J&J Auto Racing chassis we used”.

For information on the Terry Gray Racing’s 2019 USCS results visit www.uscsracing.com For info on Morgan Turpen please check out her Facebook page at Morgan Turpen Racing. For USCS rules, updated schedules and other information, please visit the www.uscsracing.com website as well or you may contact the USCS office at 770-865-6097.