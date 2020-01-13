2020 PERRIS AUTO SPEEDWAY ADVANCE TICKETS ON SALE NOW

(Perris, CA, January 13, 2020) Advance tickets for all races during Perris Auto Speedway’s historic 25th Anniversary Season are available now. The first night of action in 2020 is less than eight weeks away.

The year will kick off on March 7th when LKQ Pick Your Part Presents Night of Destruction #1. On March 14th, the PASSCAR Stock Cars and IMCA Modifieds will open their 2020 campaign. The sprint car season at the track dubbed “Sprint Car Heaven” will begin on March 28th when the NOS Energy Drink World of Outlaws series makes its only Southern California appearance of 2020. Joining the WoO on that night will be the popular Amsoil USAC/CRA Sprint Cars.

Fans can purchase tickets online at https://pas.tix.com/Schedule.aspx?OrgNum=7 or by calling 1-800-595-4849. General admission tickets for the World of Outlaws are available at the same link and phone number. Reserved seats for the World of Outlaws can be obtained at the following link bit.ly/2EtVVPa.

The entire Perris Auto Speedway 2020 schedule is listed at the end of this release.

Perris Auto Speedway is conveniently located on the SoCal Fair and Event Center (home of October’s Southern California Fair), approximately one-hour east of Los Angeles and one-hour North of San Diego. To get to the track, take the 215 freeway, on the Ramona Expressway and go three miles east to the fairgrounds. For directions on MapQuest, the address to enter is: 18700 Lake Perris Drive and the zip code is 92571.

Perris Auto Speedway wants to thank its corporate partners for the 2019 season. All Coast Construction, Austin Hutchinson Realtor, Battery Systems, Brass and Bass Firearms & Fishing Supplies, Budweiser, Bud’s Tire Pro, Chris’ Hauling, City of Perris, Communication Innovations, Daytona Boat & RV Storage, Ed Moore Bullet Proof Driveshaft, Flowdynamics, HD Industries, Hoosier Tires, Inland Rigging, K2 Displays, Living Water’s Hospice, LKQ Pick Your Part, Luke’s Transmission, Pepsi-Cola, Pole Position, PrintItNow.com, Rainbow Bolt & Supply, Rugged Radios, Shaver Specialties, Square H, Sunoco Race Fuels, Sunstate Equipment, Trench Shoring, Upland Rock, Varner Construction, VIA RV Service and Vista Paint.

To keep up with all the latest Perris Auto Speedway news, photos, gossip and receive special offers, please use the following links:

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/pages/Perris-Auto-Speedway/113876798686480?ref=hl

Twitter: Perris Auto Speedway on Twitter.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/perrisautospeedway/

Website: http://perrisautospeedway.com/

Video and DVD productions of all racing sprint cars events at Perris Auto Speedway are available from Loudpedal Productions. For more information on these productions you can contact them by calling (805) 844-3854, E-mailing mailto:trtruex@gmail.com or you can visit the website LoudPedal Productions.

DVD’s of all the PASSCAR/IMCA racing and Nights of Destruction at The PAS are available from Fourvideos. For more information call (714) 225-9500.

racesatthepas@aol.com is the only authorized Internet address to issue official media news released from The Perris Auto Speedway or Oval Entertainment.

2020 Perris Auto Speedway Schedule

March 7th “OPENING NIGHT” LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION I – DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS and DOUBLE DECKERS

March 14th PASSCAR SERIES – SUPER STOCKS, STREET STOCKS, AMERICAN FACTORY STOCKS AND IMCA MODIFIEDS

March 28th NOS ENERGY DRINK WORLD OF OUTLAWS, AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS and PAS SENIOR SPRINTS – AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY NIGHT Benefiting The Up, Down ‘n Dirty 4 a Cure MUD RUN

April 4th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION II – DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS and DOUBLE DECKERS – AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY NIGHT Benefiting The Up, Down ‘N Dirty 4 a Cure Mud Run

April 18th PASSCAR SERIES – SUPER STOCKS, STREET STOCKS, AMERICAN FACTORY STOCKS AND IMCA MODIFIEDS

April 25th “SOKOLA SHOOTOUT” AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS and PAS SENIOR SPRINTS

May 2nd LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION III – DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS and DOUBLE DECKERS – AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY NIGHT Benefiting The Up, Down ‘N Dirty 4 a Cure

Mud Run

May 16th PASSCAR SERIES – SUPER STOCKS, STREET STOCKS, AMERICAN FACTORY STOCKS AND IMCA MODIFIEDS

May 23rd “SALUTE TO INDY” AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS and PAS SENIOR SPRINTS – AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY NIGHT Benefiting The Up, Down ‘n Dirty 4 a Cure MUD RUN

May 30th 3rd Annual Up Down ‘N Dirty 4 A Cure Mud Run

Benefitting the American Cancer Society

June 6th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION IV – DEMO CROSS, FIGURE8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS and DOUBLE DECKERS – AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY NIGHT Benefiting The Up, Down ‘N Dirty 4 a Cure Mud Run

June 13th PASSCAR SERIES – SUPER STOCKS, STREET STOCKS, AMERICAN FACTORY STOCKS AND IMCA MODIFIEDS

June 27th AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS and PAS SENIOR SPRINTS

July 4th FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION V – DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS and DOUBLE DECKERS AMERICAN CANCER SOCIETY NIGHT Benefiting The Up, Down ‘N Dirty 4 a Cure MUD RUN

July 18th PASSCAR SERIES – SUPER STOCKS, STREET STOCKS, AMERICAN FACTORY STOCKS and IMCA MODIFIEDS

July 25th AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS and PAS SENIOR SPRINTS

August 15th PASSCAR SERIES – SUPER STOCKS, STREET STOCKS, AMERICAN FACTORY STOCKS AND IMCA MODIFIEDS

August 22nd CALIFORNIA RACERS HALL OF FAME NIGHT” AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS and PAS SENIOR SPRINTS

September 5th LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION VI – DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS and DOUBLE DECKERS

September 26th “GLENN HOWARD CLASSIC” AMSOIL USAC/CRA SPRINT CARS, PAS SENIOR SPRINTS AND PAS YOUNG GUNS

October 24th PASSCAR SERIES – SUPER STOCKS, STREET STOCKS, AMERICAN FACTORY STOCKS AND IMCA MODIFIEDS

October 31st LKQ Pick Your Part Presents NIGHT OF DESTRUCTION VII – DEMO CROSS, FIGURE 8’S, TRAILER FIGURE 8’S, MINI STOCKS and DOUBLE DECKERS

November 4th 25TH ANNUAL BUDWEISER OVAL NATIONALS Presented by ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION – Practice Night

November 5th 25TH ANNUAL BUDWEISER OVAL NATIONALS Presented by ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL, AMSOIL USAC/CRA, USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CARS

November 6th 25TH ANNUAL BUDWEISER OVAL NATIONALS Presented by ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL, AMSOIL USAC/CRA, USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CARS

November 7th 25TH ANNUAL BUDWEISER OVAL NATIONALS Presented by ALL COAST CONSTRUCTION AMSOIL USAC NATIONAL, AMSOIL USAC/CRA, USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CARS

November 21st PASSCAR “CHAMPIONS NIGHT” SUPER STOCKS, STREET STOCKS, AMERICAN FACTORY STOCKS AND PAS MODIFIEDS

Note: Schedule is subject to change.