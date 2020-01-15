Faccinto Entry Pulled by Dave-Mac Motorsports for the Remainder of the Chili Bowl Nationals

TULSA, OK (January 15, 2020) – Dave Mac Motorsports has pulled the #08 car entry from the Chili Bowl Nationals following a comment in a post-race interview on the live pay per view broadcast.

Following comments made by third place finish Michael Faccinto one of the team’s sponsors, Tulsa Sod and Mulch Inc, announced Wednesday they were pulled their entry for the remainder of the Chili Bowl Nationals.

“We are truly sorry for anyone who has been offended by a comment made following the final race on Tuesday night’s A Feature event,” said Tulsa SOD and Mulch president James Morgan in a statement posted on the company’s Facebook page.

Faccinto, from Hanford, California apologized on social media for the incident in the early Tuesday morning on Twitter.