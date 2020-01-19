Bubby Jones Passes Away at Age 78

By T.J. Buffenbarger

(January 19, 2020) — Legendary sprint car driver Norman “Bubby” Jones passed away Saturday at the age of 78. Jones, originally from Danville, Illinois, carved out a diving career with the United States Auto Club in the later part of the 1970’s that eventually led to his only start in the Indianapolis 500 in 1977. Jones eventually shifted his career out to California where he was a two-time champion with the California Racing Association.

Following the end of his driving career Jones was instrumental in the start of Perris Auto Speedway and a formidable crew chief on the USAC National Sprint Car Tour throughout the 2000’s.

Jones was inducted into the National Sprint Car Hall of Fame and Museum in 1998.

Our thoughts are with all of Jones family and friends.