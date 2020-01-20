Mazda Motorsports Supports Badger Midgets

From Bryan Gapinski

SUN PRAIRIE, WI (January 20, 2020) — Mazda Motorsports is proud to announce a partnership with the Badger Midget Auto Racing Association (BMARA). As one of three engine manufacturers powering the race cars, Mazda racers competing within BMARA are eligible to receive parts discounts and contingency awards direct from Mazda.

“Racing runs deep within BMARA, as it does within Mazda Motorsports,” commented David Cook, Business Development Manager for Mazda Motorsports. We are happy to welcome the BMARA Mazda racers into our family, and support them along their journey.”

The Badger Midget Auto Racing Association (BMARA), founded in 1936, is the oldest active open wheel racing sanctioning body in the world. The BMARA has hosted events in six states and two countries throughout its 84 years of existence. The BMARA is one of the premier Midget Racing organizations in the world and is considered a proving ground for chassis, engines, teams and especially race car drivers.

“We are excited to have Mazda Motorsports on board for the 84th season of the Badger Midget Auto Racing Association,” stated Quinn McCabe, President of the BMARA. “The Badger Midgets are in a growth period and partnering with Mazda Motorsports will only accelerate that growth.”