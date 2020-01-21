Badger Midget Series Announces 2020 Schedule

From Bryan Gapinski

SUN PRAIRIE, WI (January 21, 2020) — Officials of the Badger Midget Auto Racing Association (BMARA) released a twenty-three-race schedule for the 2020 racing season, today. Badger is the country’s oldest midget auto racing sanctioning organization. Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie returns as title series sponsor.

Sun Prairie’s Angell Park Speedway continues as the cornerstone of the series, with twelve Badger races slated at the famed 1/3-mile facility. The first event will be on Sunday May 19. Other traditional APS events include: “The Sprint Spectacular with All Stars & IRA” on May 31; “39th annual Pepsi Midget Nationals” on July 5, with a complete night of racing also on Saturday July 4; and “The 41st annual Miller Lite Cornfest Racing Classic” on August 23. The “Kevin Doty Classic” will be the tracks season finale on Labor Day weekend Sunday Sept. 6. Other APS events include June 7, June 21, June 28, July 19, August 2, and August 16.

Sycamore (Ill.) Speedway hosts the Series for eight Saturday Night events. The track will be the season opener and finale for Badger on May 9 and Sept. 26. The “Franklin B. Alexander Memorial” paying $5,000 to win will be held Sept. 5. Other Sycamore Badger events are scheduled for Saturday’s: May 23, June 6, July 18, Aug. 2, and Aug. 16.

Last year’s popular return to the Plymouth (Wis.) Dirt Track, for the first time in a dozen years, has resulted in two series appearances at the Sheboygan County Fairgrounds on Saturday Aug. 1 and Sept. 12.

The 11th annual “Salute to Harry Turner” highlights the Saturday June 27 event at Wilmot (Wis.) Raceway. The event has produced first-time Badger feature winners the last two events: Ryan Probst (2018), and Zach Boden (2019). Additional races will be announced as they be available.

2020 Badger Midget Auto Racing Association Schedule

Saturday May 9 Sycamore Speedway (Sycamore, IL)

Sunday May 17 Angell Park Speedway (Sun Prairie, WI)

Saturday May 23 Sycamore Speedway

Sunday May 31 Angell Park Speedway

Saturday June 6 Sycamore Speedway

Sunday June 7 Angell Park Speedway

Sunday June 21 Angell Park Speedway

Saturday June 27 Wilmot Raceway (Wilmot, WI)

Sunday June 28 Angell Park Speedway

Saturday July 4 Angell Park Speedway

Sunday July 5 Angell Park Speedway

Saturday July 18 Sycamore Speedway

Sunday July 19 Angell Park Speedway

Friday July 31 TBA

Saturday Aug 1 Plymouth Dirt Track (Plymouth, WI)

Sunday Aug 2 Angell Park Speedway

Saturday Aug. 8 Sycamore Speedway

Sunday Aug. 16 Angell Park Speedway

Saturday Aug. 22 Sycamore Speedway

Sunday Aug. 23 Angell Park Speedway

Saturday Sept. 5 Sycamore Speedway

Sunday Sept. 6 Angell Park Speedway

Saturday Sept. 12 Plymouth Dirt Track

Saturday Sept. 26 Sycamore Speedway

as of 1/21/2020