ADCO Driveline Returns to Placerville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA – January 23, 2020…The Placerville Speedway is proud to welcome back ADCO Driveline and Custom Exhaust as official fast time sponsor of the Winged 360 Sprint Car division for the upcoming 2020 season.

The Winged 360 Sprint Car fast qualifier will go home with $100 cash at all 15 weekly championship events. ADCO Driveline and Custom Exhaust owner Ken Short has been around the track for several years and is a sponsor of numerous cars that compete at the facility, in addition to being on the pit crew for Placerville Speedway regular CJ Humphreys.

ADCO Driveline and Custom Exhaust has also been fast time sponsor with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour since it started in 2017.

“We’re definitely excited to help out once again at Placerville Speedway and are happy to sponsor fast time for the eighth year in a row,” Short commented. “I pretty much grew up at the track and we sponsor a lot of the cars that compete out there, so it’s really a natural fit for our company. It’s been great to see the track come back to life and continue growing each year. What Scott and Kami have done with the facility, the payouts and the track has been pretty special. We are all looking forward to a great season.”

ADCO Driveline has been building and repairing drivelines for nearly 40 years. Founded in 1974, it was purchased in 1980 by Rich Lyman. Ken Short managed the shop for several years before purchasing it with his wife, Theresa, in 2007. Ken, a Ponderosa High School graduate, was born and raised in Placerville. He spent 11 years at Midas, managing for 8 of those years repairing and servicing brakes, exhaust and suspension. He then worked for SPD in Rancho Cordova, where he ran their tube bending operation and participated in exhaust design.

Ken brought these skills to ADCO Driveline, where he saw an opportunity to fulfill his dreams of owning and operating his own shop. For more information visit http://www.adcodriveline.com/

The 2020 season at Placerville Speedway opens on Saturday March 7th when the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by MAVTV Motorsports Network returns for the first time since 2012. Also on hand during the night will be the Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association.

