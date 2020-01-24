ASCS Southwest Region Set For 18 Rounds Of Action In 2020

Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (January 24, 2020) Just over a month away from the start of the 2020 season, the ASCS Southwest Region will see 18 rounds of competition across Arizona and New Mexico.

Spread among six tracks in the Union’s 47th and 48th states, the season is set to kick off with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network at Canyon Speedway Park on Friday, February 28 and Saturday, February 29.

Central Arizona Speedway in Casa Grande on Saturday, March 28, the series moves to USA Raceway in Tucson on Saturday, April 18. The first of four nights at Arizona Raceway in Queen Creek on Saturday, May 2 the series returns on Saturday, June 13 before ending out the 2020 season with the Copper Classic on Friday, November 27 and Saturday, November 28.

Making four trips into New Mexico, Aztec Speedway (Aztec, N.M.) and Vado Speedway Park (Vado, N.M.) will split those visits with double-header weekends.

Aztec Speedway will see action on Friday, June 26 and Saturday, June 27 as well as Friday, August 21 and Saturday, August 22. Vado Speedway Park will welcome winged action on Saturday, May 23 and Sunday, May 24 during Memorial Day Weekend then return for Labor Day Weekend on Saturday, September 5 and Sunday, September 6.

For questions about scheduling and rules, contact Jonah Trussel at (480) 748-9387 or by email to trussel583a@hotmail.com.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

2020 ASCS Southwest Region Schedule of Events

2/28/2020-Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ

2/29/2020-Canyon Speedway Park – Peoria, AZ

3/28/2020-Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ

4/18/2020-USA Raceway – Tucson, AZ

5/2/2020-Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ

5/23/2020-Vado Speedway Park – Vado, NM

5/24/2020-Vado Speedway Park – Vado, NM

6/13/2020-Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ

6/26/2020-Aztec Speedway – Aztec, NM

6/27/2020-Aztec Speedway – Aztec, NM

8/21/2020-Aztec Speedway – Aztec, NM

8/22/2020-Aztec Speedway – Aztec, NM

9/5/2020-Vado Speedway Park – Vado, NM

9/6/2020-Vado Speedway Park – Vado, NM

10/17/2020-USA Raceway – Tucson, AZ

11/7/2020-Central Arizona Speedway – Casa Grande, AZ

11/27/2020-Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ

11/28/2020-Arizona Speedway – Queen Creek, AZ