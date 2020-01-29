Midstate Basement Authorities Partners With CRSA For 2020 Season

By Toby Lagrange

Sodus, NY – When the 2020 racing season goes green for the SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car this spring, a dedicated series sponsor will return to the CRSA family.

Midstate Basement Authorities, Inc. and owner Eric Leach will continue their involvement with the CRSA family in 2020. In addition to serving as an associate sponsor of the series, Midstate Basement Authorities will also continue to award the First Car Out Award at each of the CRSA events this season as they help teams out of the basement.

Midstate Basement Authorities, Inc. is Central New York’s trusted full-service basement waterproofing and foundation repair contractor; specializing in Basement Waterproofing, Water Control Systems, Crawl Space Encapsulation, Foundation/Structural Repair, Dehumidification, Concrete Leveling/Lifting, Sump Pump Systems and Shotcrete Installation. With experience dating back to the early 1980s, they know what it takes to make sure your home or business remains safe, dry, stable, and protected.

Midstate Basement Authorities have locations in Syracuse and Binghamton and serve all of Central New York. For more information on Midstate Basement Authorities, please visit them online at www.midstatebasement.com or by phone at 607-387-4825.

The 2020 SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series season schedule is currently having the final touches put on it and will be released in the coming weeks.

Please visit the SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series online at www.crsasprints.com, on Facebook (CRSA Sprints) and on Twitter (@CRSAsprints).