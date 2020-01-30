ASCS Mid-South Reveals 2020 Lineup

By Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (January 29, 2020) Laying out a 16-race lineup for the 2020 season, the ASCS Mid-South Region will visit eight ovals across Arkansas, Southern Missouri, and Mississippi.

Starting things off on Saturday, April 4, the 2020 season kicks off at I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. Taking the bulk of the 2020 lineup of events, the track known as “Hammer Hill” will see action seven times. Among those seven events, four, including the season opener, will be paired with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

Taking a pair of nights in 2020, Riverside International Speedway in West Memphis will go green on June 6 and July 23. Also, at two nights of racing, Jackson Motor Speedway in Byram, Miss. will welcome the tour on April 24 and August 1.

Crowleys Ridge Raceway (Paragould, Ark.), Greenville Speedway (Greenville, Miss.), Legit Speedway Park (West Plains, Mo.), Monett Motor Speedway (Monett, Mo.), and Poplar Bluff Speedway (Poplar Bluff, Mo.) will all see a single night of racing.

The ASCS Mid-South Region will again be under the direction of Terry Mattox and can be reached at (918) 838-3777 or by email at terry@ascsracing.com.

To keep with more news and updates on the ASCS Mid-South Region, follow them online at https://twitter.com/ASCSMidSouth and https://www.facebook.com/ASCSMidSouth/.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up ASCS Nation in 2020, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).

2020 ASCS Mid-South Regional Lineup

4/4/2020-I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR

4/25/2020-Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS

5/9/2020-I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR

6/5/2020-Poplar Bluff Speedway – Poplar Bluff, MO

6/6/2020-Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR

6/13/2020-Legit Speedway Park – West Plains, MO

6/27/2020-I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR

7/18/2020-Greenville Speedway – Greenville, MS

7/23/2020-Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR

7/24/2020-Crowleys Ridge Raceway – Paragould, AR

7/25/2020-I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR

8/1/2020-Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS

8/22/2020-Monett Motor Speedway – Monett, MO

9/12/2020-I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR

10/2/2020-I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR

10/3/2020-I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR