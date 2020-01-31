70 IS MORE THAN PLENTY FOR WINGLESS SPRINT SUPER SERIES

The field is colossal; over 70 of the fastest Wingless Sprint pilots outside of an Australian Championship are set to sizzle this Saturday night at Valvoline Raceway Parramatta for the second round of the Australian Wingless Sprint Super Series.

With stars from Queensland, Victoria and New South Wales this really will be a mammoth affair.

The final round of the AWSS will be held over the March long weekend in South Australia at Murray Machining & Sheds Speedway Murray Bridge with a massive $10,000 to win prize.

Before all that though someone is going to be one very happy camper to get the “W” in Sydney ahead of the March extravaganza.

After the first round was won by Victorian Luke Weel at Hi-Tec Oils Toowoomba Speedway the hard charger now faces the arduous task of backing it up outside his home state.

His best result was a podium in 2016 but Weel openly admits “we haven’t been very good there since.”

He naturally wants to turn all that around on Saturday.

NSW hard charger Troy Carey got off to a flying start in Round One finishing second and now that he’s back on ‘home clay’ this Saturday night he’s expected to give the points another shake.

NSW champions Jason Bates and Dean Thomas return from their crew duties at The Warrnambool Classic last weekend all fired up with determination to score victory against this enormous line-up.

If not for the Victorian Weel the top twenty in points is a real “State of Origin” affair between NSW and QLD – a situation that is unlikely to change this coming weekend.

The field is littered with former State and 50-lapper champions plus a wild card list that will undoubtedly keep any ‘pre-race favourites’ well and truly on their toes.

BRITTEN BRINGS THE BOOM FOR AUSSIE TITLE PREVIEW

Reigning Australian V8 Dirt Modified Champion Kevin Britten leads an all star line-up of cars for this Saturday night’s action at Sydney’s Valvoline Raceway in what is the final major match up prior to the Australian title later this month.

Three Aussie champs are in the house with Britten, Mark Robinson (last start winner) and the very much in-form Scott Cannon.

Opening night main event winner Brett Clarke joins the party also making it an at least four man pre-favourite battle for supremacy.

With the 2020 Australian V8 Dirt Modified Championship set down for February 21/22 this weekend is the perfect chance for teams to get in some final R&D.

Kevin Britten is without doubt one of the greatest ever V8 Dirt Modified drivers produced in this country – a four times consecutive national title holder he and brother Peter are the benchmark for racing in this country in many senses.

Peter is a major force in the brutal East Coast of the USA competition and between the pair they have collectively owned the #1 for nearly a decade.

That’s not to say Kevin can’t be beaten; It’s just that when it comes to Aussie titles he seems to go next level.

This Saturday night is a chance for Sydney fans to catch Britten in full flight as he takes on local hero Cannon and the might of the NSW and Victorian talent in Clarke and young gun Tobb Hobson.

SPEEDCARS ARE BACK AT VALVOLINE RACEWAY

24 Speedcars are lined up for this Saturday night’s action at Valvoline Raceway Parramatta as the wild and wingless brigade return for the first time since the Ultimate Sydney Speedweek.

This weekend represents a chance for those guys who have yet to get a main event win this season or for those who have to smash another one under the belt.

Naturally with his form this season Matt Jackson comes into the event as a favourite but Michael Stewart is now the last-start winner after claiming the George Tatnell “GT Challenge” and the confidence is back up for the Bungendore Bullet.

Wollongong’s Gary Rooke returns after a few weeks out of the seat, Canberra expatriate Kiwi Jay Hall will be a smoky in the Morton & May Wheels #11, Nathan Smee is always a favourite in the GRD #14, Troy Jenkins is always a possible but needs to finally break through and get that elusive main event win.

Cam Malouf continues his steady improvement, pastry chef Speedcar pilot Andy Hassan returns, Stephen Birkett runs the gorgeous ex Ricky Geneve Fontana powered #36 and the ever improving and consistent Dean Meadows also ranks as a chance for a personal best this season.