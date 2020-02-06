USAC MIDGET DRIVERS SET 26 NEW TRACK RECORDS LAST YEAR

By Richie Murray

Speedway, Indiana (February 4, 2020)………As a frontrunner, when all is said and done at the end of a long season, the most important things in the stat book are wins and championships. Those two things pay the bills and get the most pub from fans and scribes such as myself.

However, when a driver sets a new track record while winning or setting fast qualifying time, that puts the proverbial icing on the cherry, so you could say, for the ultimate dominant performance.

Several of the top combatants from the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget circuit own records themselves at tracks big and small, from east to west and everywhere in between.

When going through the track holders from each of this year’s venues on the series schedule, some tracks featured long-standing records while some have been established and/or broken in recent years by the current crop of talent.

The 3/8-mile D-shaped Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Fla., which hosts this weekend’s USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget openers on February 7-8, had its one and eight-lap records set by the same driver on the same night one year ago with Kevin Thomas, Jr. laying down the times to beat during the inaugural appearance by the series in 2019. They are the lone two track records Thomas holds with the USAC Midget series on the 2020 slate of tracks.

No driver owns more current USAC National Midget track records at this year’s venues than Tyler Courtney with six, including the one-lap mark at Pennsylvania’s Action Track USA in 2019. He holds 8-lap records at both California’s Bakersfield Speedway and Pennsylvania’s Grandview Speedway, plus 10-lappers at Gas City (Ind.) I-69 Speedway and Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway in Pa. The reigning USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget champion from Indianapolis, Ind. nabbed the most difficult record to establish, the 30-lap feature record, in 2017 at Bloomington Speedway during Indiana Midget Week.

When Tanner Carrick gets out front in his heat race, he is adamant about setting the pace. That’s proven through the Lincoln, Calif. native’s four track records with the series, all of which have come in heat race action, including an 8-lap mark at Dirt Oval 66 in Joliet, Ill. in 2019 as well as 10-lap triumphs at Fairbury, Nebraska’s Jefferson County Speedway, Kokomo (Ind.) Speedway and Path Valley Speedway Park in Spring Run, Pa., all of which came during the 2019 campaign.

The 2018 series champ, Logan Seavey, owns three total track records on the current series’ slate of venues. The Sutter, Calif. pilot topped qualifying for the all-time best USAC Midget laps at Arizona Speedway and Jefferson County in 2019 as well as setting a 12-lap semi-feature track record at Bloomington during Indiana Midget Week.

As a series Rookie in 2019, Jesse Colwell (Red Bluff, Calif.) imprinted his name into the record books at Arizona Speedway by recording the fastest 8-lap heat during the series’ second ever visit to the track during the 2019 Western World Championships.

Meanwhile, Tanner Thorson, Zeb Wise and Chris Windom each own a single track record with the series. Thorson (Minden, Nev.) set the standard for a 12-lap semi-feature at Indiana’s Tri-State Speedway a year ago, while Wise (Angola, Ind.) ran the fastest one lap at Path Valley Speedway Park in Pa. and Windom (Canton, Ill.) did the same in qualifying last season at Missouri’s Sweet Springs Motorsports Complex.

Of course, we’ll all be watching the front of the pack this weekend and throughout the entirety of the 2020 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget season. However, it’ll be interesting to see who wins or sets fast time in a quicker fashion than anybody else ever has has done it before them in the history of the series.

A total of 26 new track records were set in 2019. With new venues, a return to past venues and a talent-laden lineup of drivers and teams, make sure to check the timing charts for some new ink in the record books this season.

This Friday night, February 7, the drivers meeting begins at 6pm Eastern with cars getting on track at 6:30pm. The action gets underway an hour earlier on Saturday night, February 8, with the drivers meeting set for 5pm and cars on track at 5:30pm.

General admission tickets both nights for adults are $25 and $20 for kids age 11-15. Pit passes are $35 apiece. You can watch all the action live on www.FloRacing.com or listen to free audio of the broadcast on the USAC app or on your desktop or laptop at http://mixlr.com/usac-official/. You may also follow along with live timing from the event on the USAC app.

A practice night for the midgets opens the Winter Dirt Games XI festivities on Thursday, February 6, from 6-9pm at Bubba Raceway Park.

