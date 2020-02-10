Sams III Bound for East Bay Tripleheader Before ASCS National Tour Season Begins

Inside Line Promotions

NORTH PORT, Fla. (Feb. 10, 2020) – Sams LaMountain Racing is kicking off the season this weekend at the Ronald Laney Memorial King of the 360s, which serves as a test run before the team tackles the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour for the first time.

Danny Sams III has enjoyed success at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Fla., where the 360ci winged sprint car event runs this Thursday through Saturday. He picked up a career-best seventh-place outing at the unique oval during a preliminary night last year.

“It’s incredibly hard to run up front there,” he said. “A lot of times you get a bad heat race and you’re buried. You have to work as hard as you can to put yourself in a great position. Then hopefully you can capitalize.”

The three races this weekend provide a great trial for the team before the ASCS National Tour season begins later this month in Arizona. A trip to California follows as Sams III will be traveling nearly the entire distance of the country from his shop in Florida.

“I’m really excited to get the season underway and race in a lot of big events,” he said. “We have the trailer wrapped and the cars ready to go so the only thing left to do is get to the track and race. We’ll be at the practice night at East Bay this Wednesday before the racing begins on Thursday.”

The goal for this weekend is simple:

“Make the show and run up front,” Sams III said. “We don’t want to be in any B Mains and we want to be in contention for the $10,000 on Saturday. The weekend also gives us a great opportunity to test all of our equipment and to knock my rust off. It’s a good way to feel things out.”

Thursday through Saturday at East Bay Raceway Park in Tampa, Fla., for the Ronald Laney Memorial King of the 360s

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT – East Mountain Transport, Inc.

East Mountain Transport, Inc., is a supply chain specialized transport solution provider that offers full-service transportation, rigging and temperature-controlled air ride vans. The company also offers heavy haul trucking, over-dimensional cargo transport and flatbed freight service. For more information, visit http://www.EastMountainTransport.com .

“We met the LaMountain Family, the owners of East Mountain Transport, Inc., at the Gator Nationals in early 2019,” Sams III said. “It started with a small partnership. It’s grown from there and I’m so grateful for the support of the LaMountain Family and East Mountain Transport, Inc.”

Sams LaMountain Racing would like to thank Williams Precision Engines, Kistler Racing Products, Slade Shock Technology, Goodyear Rubber Products, Inc., Steele Performance Parts, Outlaw Racing Fuels and Raintree Design LLC for their continued support.