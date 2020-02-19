2020 Feature Win List Week Seven: Four Drives Lead the Way

(February 19, 2020) — After seven weeks Aaron Reutzel, Donny Schatz, James McFadden, and Kyle Larson are tied for the top position of the feature win list. Reutzel’s pair of victories at East Bay Raceway Park propelled him as the fourth driver on the list with four feature victories during the calendar year.

Mark Smith and Michael Pickens joined Brad Sweet with three victories this year in a tie for the fourth position on the list.

2020 Feature Win List – Week 7

1. Aaron Reutzel-4

2. Donny Schatz-4

3. James McFadden-4

4. Kyle Larson-4

5. Brad Sweet-3

6. Mark Smith-3

7. Michael Pickens-3

8. Brady Bacon-2

9. Buddy Kofoid-2

10. Carson Macedo-2

11. Garrett Green-2

12. Jake Swanson-2

13. Kalib Henry-2

14. Kerry Madsen-2

15. Nathan Smee-2

16. Shane Stewart-2

17. Tanner Thorson-2

18. Trent Martin-2

19. Troy DeCaire-2

20. Tyler Courtney-2

21. Adrian Redpath-1

22. Andy Russell-1

23. Ash Hounsfield-1

24. Brent Kratzmann-1

25. Brenton Farrer-1

26. Brett Milburn-1

27. Brock Dean-1

28. Callum Williamson-1

29. Cannon McIntosh-1

30. Charlie Brown-1

31. Chris James-1

32. Chris Windom-1

33. Christopher Bell-1

34. Christopher Halesworth-1

35. Corey McCullagh-1

36. Cory Eliason-1

37. Daniel Eggleton-1

38. Daniel Rogers-1

39. Daniel Storer-1

40. Dayn Bentvelzen-1

41. Dean Brindle-1

42. Harry Ross-1

43. Jack McCarthy-1

44. Jacob Jolly-1

45. Jake Ashworth-1

46. Jamie Duff-1

47. Jamie Larsen-1

48. Jamie Veal-1

49. Jason Bates-1

50. Kaiden Manders-1

51. Kaidon Brown-1

52. Keaton Dahm-1

53. Keke Falland-1

54. Kevin Titman-1

55. Logan Schuchart-1

56. Luke Dillon-1

57. Luke Redpath-1

58. Marcus Dumesny-1

59. Matt Egel-1

60. Matt Jackson-1

61. Matt Mills-1

62. Matthew Leversedge-1

63. Michael Keen-1

64. Michael Stewart-1

65. Nathan Howard-1

66. Peter Hunnibell-1

67. Rico Abreu-1

68. Rodney Wood-1

69. Rusty Whittaker-1

70. Ryan Jones-1

71. Scott Bogucki-1

72. Shane Golobic-1

73. Stevie Sussex-1

74. Tim Harris-1

75. Tim King-1

76. Tom Lumsden-1

77. Tom Payet-1

78. Zeb Wise-1