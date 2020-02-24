Apache Tree Service Announces Sponsorship Of Selinsgrove 305 Sprints

From Selinsgrove Speedway

SELINSGROVE, PA (February 24, 2020) – Apache Tree Service of Middleburg has announced its title sponsorship of the IMCA/PASS 305 sprint cars at Selinsgrove Speedway in 2020.

The Apache Tree Service 305 Sprints are slated to make seven appearances at the historic oval throughout the season, taking to the track on May 9, May 23, June 6, June 28, July 11, August 15, and September 26.

Owner and operator of Apache Tree Service, George H. Long of Middleburg has been in the tree trimming business for 65 years, today offering a full line of tree service from stump and tree removal to trimming, chipping and lot clearing.

From Dauphin County to Montour, Potter and Mifflin County and all areas in between, Apache Tree Service offers full aerial trim services reaching over 65-feet using lift trucks and climbers.

Call Apache Tree Service at 570.837.9692 or 570.837.2241 for all your tree trimming and removal needs.

Apache Tree Service will also be offering a $500 Kids Money Scramble at the track during the season ahead with the date to be announced early in the season.

The season opening Icebreaker 40 for combined modifieds is coming up at Selinsgrove Speedway in just under a month on Saturday, March 21 while the first show for the Modern Heritage 410 sprint cars and the super late models comes up just one week later on Sunday, March 29.

Veteran modified star Billy Pauch Sr. and his accomplished son Billy Pauch Jr. have already pre-entered for the March 21 Icebreaker 40 for mods.

Complete rules have been released and pre-registration is open for the upcoming Icebreaker with forms and rules currently available on the “Downloads” page of selinsgrovespeedway.com.

Drivers want to be sure to get their names on the pre-registry lists in order to be eligible for posted bonus money!

Any driver pre-registered by March 12 for the $24,000-plus Icebreaker 40 event will be eligible for a $500 bonus on top of the $5,000 posted winner’s share.

Likewise, any crate 602 sportsman modified driver who is pre-registered before March 12 will be eligible for a $200 bonus on top of the posted $1000 to win.

Grandstand and pit gates will open at 11 am on March 21 with qualifying slated for 2 pm.

Adult general admission is set at $20 with grandstand reserved seats priced at an additional $2. Student general admission for ages 12 – 17 is just $15. Kids ages 11 and under will be admitted for free. Pit Passes are $40.

For a complete 2020 schedule, the latest news, results, and race status, visit the speedway’s official website at www.selinsgrovespeedway.com or follow the track on Twitter and Facebook.

The speedway office can be reached at 570.374.2266.