With Cancellations Galore Five Events Still on as of Saturday Morning

_Top Features, Event List, Features
Lincoln Speedway. (SprintFun photo)

(March 14, 2020) — With most of the weekend’s sprint car racing events cancelled for March 14-15, 2020 there are still a handful of events scheduled to take place as of 8:00 a.m. on Saturday morning.

Saturday March 14, 2020
East Bay Raceway Park – Tampa, FL – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars
Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars
Silver Dollar Speedway – Chico, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Sunday March 15, 2020
Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

The events at Lincoln, Port Royal, ans Silver Dollar Speedway are available to watch online at speedshift.com while Williams Grove’s event will be broadcast on dirtvision.com.

No related stories.