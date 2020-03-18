DCRP Suspends Operations Until Further Notice

By Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (March 17, 2020) – Due to concerns regarding the COVIC-19 pandemic, all racing activities at Dodge City Raceway Park have been suspended until further notice as of March 17, 2020.

This includes all events scheduled atop the Dodge City Raceway Park 3/8-mile clay oval as well as the 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval.

The health and welfare of every one of our fans, racers, crew members and employees is of the utmost importance at this time.

Track officials along with city, state and national officials will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates as available.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.