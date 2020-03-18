KNOXVILLE RACEWAY UPDATE CONCERNING CORONAVIRUS

From Knoxville Raceway

At Knoxville Raceway, we greatly value our fans, competitors and partners. We understand there are questions concerning the 2020 racing season and the status of our season opener on April 18.

We are staying up to date with all direction from local, state and federal agencies regarding the threat of the virus and any restrictions on public gatherings. At this time, we are fully planning to start the season as scheduled.

We are prepared to alter our plan of action if needed at any time. Please continue to check out website or social media accounts for further updates if changes occur.