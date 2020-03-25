2020 PIRTEK UMSS SCHEDULE RELEASED

From Kris McMartin
The PIRTEK Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series (UMSS) 2020 Wing and Traditional schedules took more time than usual
to complete, but the wait will be worth it. The series will visit 10 different facilities in 2020 with an additional two
facilities for their, yet unnamed, southern Minnesota series that the PIRTEK UMSS will manage in 2020. Cedar Lake
Speedway will once again serve as the home track for both programs. With 16 wing dates and 30 traditional dates, as
of mid-March, the 2020 PIRTEK UMSS season will give fans many opportunities to experience great, local sprint car
racing.
Date Track Event Class
Apr 04 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI Season Opener Traditionals
Apr 11 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI NASCAR Dash Traditionals
Apr 16 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI Legendary Opener Day 1 Traditionals
Apr 17 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI Legendary Opener Day 2 Traditionals
Apr 18 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI Legendary Opener Day 3 Traditionals
Apr 25 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI NASCAR Dash Traditionals
May 02 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI Spring Sprint Car Special/Wing
Season Opener – With CRSS and IRA
Traditionals and Wings
May 09 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI School Bus Night Traditionals
May 15 TBD Traditionals and Wings
May 16 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI NASCAR Dash Traditionals
May 23 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI Pack the track with free front gate
admission
Wings
May 24 Eagle Val ley Speedway Thunder in the Val ley Traditionals and Wings
May 30 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI NASCAR Dash Traditionals
Jun 06 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI NASCAR Dash Traditionals and Wings
Jun 12 Princeton Speedway – Princeton, MN Bi l ly Anderson Memorial Traditionals and Wings
Jun 13 Ogi lvie Raceway – Ogi lvie, MN Davey Tabor Memorial Traditionals and Wings
Jun 20 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI Kids Night Wings
Jun 25 Grand Rapids Speedway – Grand Rapids, MN Rene Speedwaeek – With NRSS Traditionals and Wings
Jun 26 Gondik Law Speedway – Superior, WI Rene Speedweek – With NRSS Traditionals and Wings
Jun 27 Hibbing Speedway – Hibbing, MN The Rene – With NRSS Traditionals and Wings
Jun 28 Proctor Speedway – Proctor, MN Rene Speedweek – With NRSS Traditionals
Jul 02 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI WoO Wings
Jul 18 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI NASCAR Dash Traditionals
Jul 25 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI NASCAR Dash Traditionals
Aug 22 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI NASCAR Dash Traditionals
Aug 28 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI Traditional Chal lenge – With NRSS and
CRSS
Traditionals and Wings
Aug 29 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI Traditional Chal lenge – With NRSS and
CRSS
Traditionals and Wings
Sep 04 River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND Tundra Tour – With NRSS and WRSS Traditionals
Sep 05 Greenbush Race Park – Greenbush, MN Tundra Tour – With NRSS Traditionals
Sep 06 Greenbush Race Park – Greenbush, MN Tundra Tour – With NRSS Traditionals
Sep 12 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI Jerry Richert Memorial – With CRSS Traditionals
Sep 17 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI Legendary 100 Traditionals and Wings
Sep 18 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI Legendary 100 Traditionals and Wings
Sep 19 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI Legendary 100 Traditionals and Wings
Oct 03 Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI Arrive and Drive Traditionals and Wings
Southern Minnesota Series
Jul 16 Dodge County Speedway – Kasson, MN Thunderbird Open Traditionals
Jul 17 Chateau Speedway – Austin, MN Sprint Car Night Traditionals
Aug 07 Chateau Speedway – Austin, MN Fireworks Traditionals