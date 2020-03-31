U.S. 36 Raceway Postpones April 17 Event With Lucas Oil ASCS

Bryan Hulbert

OSBORN, Mo. (March 30, 2020) With one comes another as U.S. 36 Raceway in Osborn, Mo. has pushed the start of their season back to May, causing the postponement of events with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented the MAVTV Motorsports Network slated for Friday, April 17.

According to track owner, John Boller, he is looking for a date to reschedule the show but is waiting to see how things progress as we work through the COVID-19 epidemic. Any updates will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com.

“With all this going on, we thank the promoters and teams who have been hit by the COVID-19 restrictions for working with us and we look forward to hopefully getting back to normal sooner than later,” stated ASCS Founder, Emmett Hahn.

“I don’t think there are really words to describe what is going on right now. I never would have imagined our entire sport put on hold like this, but all we can do is stay healthy and be ready when it is time to race.”

Event updates will be posted to http://www.ascsracing.com as well as our Social Media Outlets on Facebook and Twitter (@LucasOilASCS). We will also issue emails to our E-News Letter, which anyone can sign up for at https://bit.ly/3cTRbCq.

