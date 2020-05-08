Allstar Performance Event List: May 8-9, 2020

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place May 8-9, 2020 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday May 8, 2020

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – World of Outlaws

Monarch Motor Speedway – Wichita Falls, TX – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series / Sprint Series of Oklahoma

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Saturday May 9, 2020

Bethany Speedway – Bethany, MO – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Marysville Raceway – Marysville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Monarch Motor Speedway – Wichita Falls, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits

Park Jefferson International Speedway – Jefferson, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Showtime Speedway – Clearwater, FL – USA – Southern Sprintcar Shootout Series

St. Francois County Raceway – Farmington, MO – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars