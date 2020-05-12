JIM KEEKER JOINS THUNDER RELIVED THURSDAY AT 8PM EST ON FLORACING

From USAC

Speedway, Indiana………Jim Keeker is this week’s guest on episode 14 of USAC’s Thunder Relived, this Thursday night, May 14 at 8pm Eastern on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/33Kw2Xs.

Keeker was a regular competitor on the USAC National Midget, Sprint Car and Silver Crown trails for more than a decade between 1987 and 1998, winning 13 times for top car owners and teams 6R Racing, Glen Niebel and Gene Nolen.

Keeker proved to be a quick study, winning his first Midget, Sprint and Silver Crown races soon after he got going after making a relatively late start to the sport in USAC Regional Midget competition in his late 20s at the Indianapolis Speedrome.

On Thursday’s show, Keeker recalls those early years and the progression of his career as he, plus Thunder Relived hosts Richie Murray and Kirk Spridgeon review the Cicero, Ind. native’s first career USAC Silver Crown win at the 1992 Phoenix International Raceway Copper World Classic and his final USAC National Midget victory in a wild affair in 1991 at Winchester Speedway.

Thunder Relived will take you under the helmet and in-depth with USAC personalities past and present as we revisit all the thrills, spills and the greatest moments from USAC’s vast Sprint, Midget and Silver Crown video vault.

