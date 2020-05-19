KERN COUNTY & MERCED USAC WESTERN MIDGET SHOWS ARE CANCELLED

By Lance Jennings

MAY 18, 2020… USAC Western Director Chris Kearns has announced that upcoming USAC Western States Midget shows at The Dirt Track at Kern County Raceway Park (May 29) and Merced Speedway (May 30) have been cancelled. The United States Auto Club (USAC) and track promoters are working on options to reschedule events once racing resumes.

Scheduled as the series debut at Kern County’s 1/3-mile track, the May 29th event is the fifth series race that was lost due to the COVID-19 Coronavirus pandemic.

The following night, the series was set to make their third appearance of the year at the Merced County Fairgrounds. Austin Liggett and Robert Dalby topped last year’s visits to Merced’s 1/4-mile oval.

Everyone is encouraged to stay inside and follow the guidelines set by city, county, state, and federal government officials.

