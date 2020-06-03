June 27 ISMA Appearance at Monadnock Speedway Cancelled Due to COVID-19

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (June 2, 2020) – Due to circumstances and restrictions involving the COVID-19 outbreak in the state of New Hampshire, ISMA and Monadnock Speedway officials have made the decision to cancel the Saturday, June 27 ISMA Opener at the Winchester oval.

Following a rain out a season ago, this is the second consecutive year that ISMA has lost its scheduled June show at Monadnock. While the event will not be made up in 2020, parties are already penciling in a return date for 2021.

With the tour’s first two events of the season at Oswego and Monadnock now cancelled, the ISMA Supermodifieds will tentatively open their 2020 campaign on Saturday, July 11 at Jukasa Motor Speedway in Hagersville, Ontario. More details will be posted regarding this event soon.

Following the series’ return to Canada, ISMA as always will conclude the month of July at Sandusky Speedway in Ohio for the two-day Hy-Miler Weekend featuring the ‘Fast 40’ on Friday, July 24 and the 43rd annual Hy-Miler Nationals 100 on Saturday, July 25.

As of June 2, all other events on ISMA’s 2020 schedule; Lee on Friday, August 7, Seekonk on Wednesday, August 12, Delaware on Saturday, August 15, Oxford on Saturday, August 29, Star on Saturday, September 19, and Thompson on Sunday, October 11 remain a go.

Up to date information on the International Supermodified Association can be found using the series website www.ISMASupers.com. You can also LIKE ISMA Supermodifieds on Facebook at Facebook.com/ISMASupers or FOLLOW on Twitter and Instagram @ISMASupers.

About the International Supermodified Association: ISMA was founded in 1974 by multi-time Oswego Speedway champions Jim Shampine and Nolan Swift to ensure the future and longevity of Supermodified racing. Powered by their earth shaking 900 horsepower engines, the winged Supermodified is one of the fastest short track race cars in the world capable of reaching speeds up to 160mph. Through 45 seasons of operation, ISMA continues to be one of the most popular, well recognized touring series in short track racing.