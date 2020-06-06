Photo Gallery: All Stars at Red Dirt Raceway All Star Circuit of Champions, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery, Red Dirt Raceway Sam Hafertepe Jr (Serena Dalhamer photo) Aaron Reutzel (Serena Dalhamer photo) Danny Smith (Serena Dalhamer photo) Paul McMahan (Serena Dalhamer photo) Aaron Reutzel (Serena Dalhamer photo) Kyle Larson, Aaron Reutzel, and Corey Eliason (Serena Dalhamer photo) Sam Hafertepe Jr (Serena Dalhamer photo) DJ Netto (Serena Dalhamer photo) Tony Stewart (Serena Dalhamer photo) Harli White (Serena Dalhamer photo) Related Stories: Wednesday Ohio Sprint Speedweek Event Moved to Wayne County Speedway Attica Spring Nationals Washed Out 2019 All Star Circuit of Champions Schedule Released Ohio Sprint Speedweek Visit to Muskingum County Speedway Cancelled Photo Gallery: Ohio Sprint Speedweek at Eldora Speedway All Star Circuit of ChampionsPhoto GalleryRed Dirt Raceway