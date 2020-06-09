USAC CLASSICS ON FLORACING 24/7 (JUNE 8-14)

From USAC

The USAC classics continue this week on FloRacing 24/7!

From dirt and pavement to midget and sprint racing through the 1980s, 90s & 2010s, you’re covered 24 hours a day, every day throughout the week. Check out what’s in store on the USAC classic race video lineup on FloRacing 24/7 June 8-14!

The 18-hour continuous loop of races from the USAC archive will continue throughout the entirety of the week until the playlist is reset next Monday, June 15 at 9am Eastern when a new 18-hour batch of races will be aired.

Once again, this week’s theme is “This Day in History” with all the races on this week’s list occuring during this week in USAC history.

Watch it all on FloRacing at https://bit.ly/2J7pxEs!

FLORACING 24/7 SCHEDULE:

6/8/1991: USAC Sprints at Indianapolis Raceway Park

6/8/2013: USAC Sprints at Port Royal Speedway

6/8/2016: USAC Sprints at Lincoln Speedway

6/9/1990: USAC Sprints at Indianapolis Raceway Park

6/9/1999: USAC Sprints at Winchester Speedway

6/9/2013: USAC Sprints at Susquehanna Speedway Park

6/9/2016: USAC Sprints at New Egypt Speedway

6/9/2018: USAC Sprints at Knoxville Raceway

6/10/2015: USAC Midgets at Gas City I-69 Speedway

6/11/1988: USAC Sprints at Knoxville Raceway

6/11/1989: USAC Sprints at Salem Speedway

6/11/2015: USAC Midgets at Lincoln Park Speedway

6/11/2016: USAC Sprints at Port Royal Speedway

6/11/2017: USAC Midgets at Kokomo Speedway

6/12/2013: USAC Midgets at Gas City I-69 Speedway

6/12/2014: USAC Midgets at Lincoln Park Speedway

6/12/2015: USAC Midgets at Bloomington Speedway

6/12/2016: USAC Sprints at Susquehanna Speedway

6/13/2014: USAC Midgets at Bloomington Speedway

6/13/2015: USAC Midgets at Lawrenceburg Speedway

6/13/2017: USAC Sprints at Grandview Speedway

6/14/2013: USAC Midgets at Bloomington Speedway

6/14/2014: USAC Midgets at Lawrenceburg Speedway

6/14/2017: USAC Sprints at Lincoln Speedway

6/14/2018: USAC Sprints at Grandview Speedway