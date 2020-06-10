DCRP Practice this Sunday

By Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (June 10, 2020) – With the opening weekend of racing action at Dodge City Raceway Park little more than one week away, the track will host an open practice this Sunday.

Sunday’s practice session will get under way at 5:00 p.m. and continue on until 9:00 p.m. Practice sessions will take place upon both the 3/8-mile clay oval and the 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval.

Pit gates open at 3:00 p.m. with general admission gates open at 3:00 p.m. Pit admission is $20 per person with admission to the grandstands free.

Sunday’s practice precedes a DCRP season that kicks off next Saturday, June 20, with the Hobby Stock Roundup, featuring a $750-to-win and $75-to-start feature event for the IMCA Hobby Stocks. It will also be the opening round of championship chase action for the DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds and IMCA Stock Cars.

The opening round of action for Micros and Go Karts atop the Little DCRP clay oval follows at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 21.

Detailed schedule information is available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.