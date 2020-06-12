ISMA’s CarStar Collision and Glass Service 75 at Delaware Speedway Cancelled Due to COVID-19 Complications

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (June 11, 2020) – ISMA’s CarStar Collision and Glass Service 75 scheduled for Saturday, August 15 at the Delaware Speedway in Delaware, Ontario has been cancelled due to complications involving COVID-19.

The Delaware event is the third ISMA race lost to the public health pandemic in 2020, joining the May 30 show scheduled for the Oswego Speedway and the 75-lapper scheduled for June 27 at Monadnock Speedway.

While Supermodifieds will not be returning to Monadnock or Delaware until 2021, officials are working with Oswego Speedway management on a potential makeup date for later in the 2020 season.

For the time being, the July 11 event at Jukasa Motor Speedway in Ontario is on as scheduled, but due to fluid changes as well as the potential continuation of the border closure between the United States and Canada, teams are asked to check back frequently for updates.

Following the series’ return to Canada, ISMA will conclude the month of July at the Sandusky Speedway in Ohio for the two-day Hy-Miler Weekend featuring the ‘Fast 40’ on Friday, July 24 and the 43rd annual Hy-Miler Nationals 100 on Saturday, July 25.

As of June 11, all other events on ISMA’s 2020 schedule; Lee on Friday, August 7, Seekonk on Wednesday, August 12, Oxford on Saturday, August 29, Star on Saturday, September 19, and Thompson on Sunday, October 11 remain a go.

