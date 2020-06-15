LINCOLN PARK SET FOR INDIANA MIDGET WEEK DOUBLE JUNE 18-19

By Richie Murray

Putnamville, Indiana (June 13, 2020)………There are comeback stories. And then there’s the Tanner Thorson comeback story from last year’s round of Indiana Midget Week at Lincoln Park Speedway, host of two Indiana Midget Week rounds in 2020 on Thursday and Friday, June 18-19.

With the wounds and scars still readily evident on his body after sustaining a broken left arm and right foot, a cracked sternum, broken ribs and a punctured lung following a multi-car incident on Highway 99 in Modesto, Calif. in March of 2019, the Minden, Nevada native delivered a performance that he said was “definitely one I’ll remember forever.”

It was definitely a performance that has still not been forgotten by those who were witnesses as Thorson used the bottom to capture the lead with just four laps remaining, enduring attack after attack from Kevin Thomas Jr. and Kyle Larson during the final laps to earn the victory, a dream scenario for the 2016 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget champ that arrived in just his third race back since his injuries three months prior.

Thorson’s comeback, you might say, is complete and here to stay as we enter Indiana Midget Week. He began the 2020 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget season with two victories in the first three races for Hayward Motorsports at Ocala, Fla. and Du Quoin, Ill., and nearly won the second night out at Ocala when he lost an engine while leading late in the going.

Thorson also won at Lincoln Park in Indiana Midget Week in 2016 during his championship campaign and is one of two drivers in this week’s field who has previously won a USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget feature at the 5/16-mile dirt oval. Driver of the Dan Harris-owned No. 2ND, Dave Darland (Lincoln, Ind.) won his 30th and most recent series race at the Putnamville, Ind. track in 2014, setting a new 30-lap series record in the process.

Chad Boat, a winner at Putnamville as a driver in 2018, is on the other side of the fence now as mechanic and car owner with four entries throughout all of Indiana Midget Week for night two Ocala, Fla. winner Chris Windom (Canton, Ill.), 2019 series Rookie of the Year Andrew Layser (Collegeville, Pa.), five-time IMW feature winner Kyle Larson (Elk Grove, Calif.) and last year’s Placerville Speedway Hangtown 100 opening night winner Gio Scelzi (Fresno, Calif.).

Darland, meanwhile, is also a six-time USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car winner at LPS. Also entered in Midgets throughout Indiana Midget Week are USAC National champions Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, Okla.) and Tyler Courtney (Indianapolis, Ind.), both one-time USAC Sprint winners at LPS.

The roots of Courtney’s association with Lincoln Park Speedway run deep. In fact, his grandparents, Mike and Verla Farrar, owned and operated the joint for nearly two decades between 1981 and 1996.

Forty-six cars are entered for each night of Indiana Midget Week 2020 at Lincoln Park Speedway. Each night, the pit area opens at 3pm Eastern, grandstands open at 4:30pm and hot laps at 6:30pm.

First up is the 3/8-mile of Paragon Speedway, located just a little less than an hour southwest of Indianapolis, which will make its debut on the Indiana Midget Week schedule by hosting its first USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midget race since 1985 and its first USAC-sanctioned race of any kind since 1998.

Following the opener at Paragon, on Wednesday, June 17, the series travels northbound to the quarter-mile Gas City I-69 Speedway, whose origins with the IMW series date to the inaugural year in 2005. Next, on Thursday, June 18 and Friday, June 19, Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville joins the IMW docket for the 11th straight year, and for the first time, on back-to-back nights.

The 3/8-mile Lawrenceburg Speedway, which hosted the very first IMW event in 2005, serves as the penultimate race of the mini-series on Saturday, June 20. The 2020 IMW finale at Kokomo Speedway comes to the quarter mile venue on Sunday, June 21, which first hosted USAC Midget racing in USAC’s inaugural season of 1956.

Tickets are now on sale at www.usactickets.com for the June 16-21 Indiana Midget Week featuring the USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and local sprint car racing as part of the festivities.

All USAC events held during June in Indiana will follow state guidelines, limiting seating capacity to 50 percent at all venues. These tickets are expected to sell fast and will only be available online at www.usactickets.com while they last.

There, you will be provided the option to upgrade to a pit pass. You will also have the option to purchase tickets for the full week of Indiana Midget Week events.

On the screen, there will also be a space to reserve children’s tickets. All children’s ticket prices will be based on each track’s policies. Children’s tickets will count toward the capacity level and we can keep track of all the numbers to stay within the 50 percent capacity guideline.

There’s also an option to order an Indiana Midget Week shirt that you can pick up at one of the Indiana Midget Week events you are attending.

All nights of the IMW, along with all USAC National events in 2020, will be live on FloRacing.

Fields at each venue will be capped at 48 USAC NOS Energy Drink National Midgets and 45 Sprint Cars. Limited spots remain. Competitor entry for Indiana Midget Week is now open for the events not filled yet, including for Sprint Cars as well at https://usacracing.ticketspice.com/2020-midget-week-entry-for-competitors. There, you may also purchase pit passes when entering a car.

JUNE 18 LINCOLN PARK SPEEDWAY INDIANA MIDGET WEEK ENTRY LIST:

(46 CARS)

08 NOAH GASS/Mounds, OK (Dave Mac Motorsports)

2 RYAN HALL/Midlothian, TX (Mark Bush)

2ND DAVE DARLAND/Lincoln, IN (Dan & Patricia Harris)

3G KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Jack Yeley)

3N JAKE NEUMAN/New Berlin, IL (Jim Neuman)

4 ROBERT DALBY/Anaheim, CA (Robert Dalby Motorsports)

4A JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (RAMS Racing)

4B BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (Klatt Enterprises)

4J JADON ROGERS/Worthington, IN (4J Motorsports)

5 KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (Petry Motorsports)

5D ZACH DAUM/Pocahontas, IL (Daum Motorsports)

7BC TYLER COURTNEY/Indianapolis, IN (Clauson-Marshall Racing)

7m BRODY ROA/Garden Grove, CA (Iron Dome-Moonshine Motorsports)

7R RONNIE GARDNER/Corona, CA (Iron Dome-Moonshine Motorsports)

7x THOMAS MESERAULL/San Jose, CA (Response Management Services)

9 DAISON PURSLEY/Locust Grove, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

15 CARSON GARRETT/Littleton, CO (Broc Garrett)

17 RICKY STENHOUSE JR./Olive Branch, MS (Clauson-Marshall Racing)

17w SHANE GOLOBIC/Fremont, CA (Matt Wood Racing)

19 TANNER THORSON/Minden, NV (Hayward Motorsports)

19A HAYDEN REINBOLD/Gilbert, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19AZ LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19m ETHAN MITCHELL/Mooresville, NC (Bundy Built Motorsports)

21 CARSON MACEDO/Lemoore, CA (Tarlton Motorsports)

21D JUSTIN DICKERSON/Pittsboro, IN (Mike Dickerson)

25 CHASE JOHNSON/Penngrove, CA (Tom Malloy)

25B STEVE BUCKWALTER/Royersford, PA (Brian Buckwalter)

28 ACE McCARTHY/Tahlequah, OK (Dave Mac Motorsports)

35 TANNER CARRICK/Lincoln, CA (Petry Motorsports)

39BC COLE BODINE/Rossville, IN (Clauson-Marshall Racing)

41 OLIVER AKARD/Fort Myers, FL (Dan & Shellie Akard)

55K KARTER SARFF/Mason City, IL (Jeff Sparks)

57 MARIA COFER/Macdoel, CA (Johnny Cofer)

67 BUDDY KOFOID/Penngrove, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

67K RICO ABREU/St. Helena, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71 KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71K CANNON McINTOSH/Bixby, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

73 DYLAN ITO/Ventura, CA (Josh Ford Motorsports)

73T JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, CA (Josh Ford Motorsports)

82 ANDREW LAYSER/Collegeville, PA (Tucker-Boat Motorsports)

84 GIO SCELZI/Fresno, CA (Tucker-Boat Motorsports)

86 KYLE LARSON/Elk Grove, CA (Tucker-Boat Motorsports)

89 CHRIS WINDOM/Canton, IL (Tucker-Boat Motorsports)

97 ZEB WISE/Angola, IN (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

98 CLINTON BOYLES/Greenwood, MO (Response Management Services)

JUNE 19 LINCOLN PARK SPEEDWAY INDIANA MIDGET WEEK ENTRY LIST:

(46 CARS)

08 NOAH GASS/Mounds, OK (Dave Mac Motorsports)

2 RYAN HALL/Midlothian, TX (Mark Bush)

2D MATT SHERRELL/Owasso, OK (Dan & Patricia Harris)

2ND DAVE DARLAND/Lincoln, IN (Dan & Patricia Harris)

3G KYLE CUMMINS/Princeton, IN (Jack Yeley)

3N JAKE NEUMAN/New Berlin, IL (Jim Neuman)

4 ROBERT DALBY/Anaheim, CA (Robert Dalby Motorsports)

4A JUSTIN GRANT/Ione, CA (RAMS Racing)

4B BRADY BACON/Broken Arrow, OK (Klatt Enterprises)

4J JADON ROGERS/Worthington, IN (4J Motorsports)

5 KEVIN THOMAS JR./Cullman, AL (Petry Motorsports)

5D ZACH DAUM/Pocahontas, IL (Daum Motorsports)

7BC TYLER COURTNEY/Indianapolis, IN (Clauson-Marshall Racing)

7m BRODY ROA/Garden Grove, CA (Iron Dome-Moonshine Motorsports)

7R RONNIE GARDNER/Corona, CA (Iron Dome-Moonshine Motorsports)

7x THOMAS MESERAULL/San Jose, CA (Response Management Services)

9 DAISON PURSLEY/Locust Grove, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

11m KENDALL RUBLE/Vincennes, IN (Martin’s Motorsports)

15 CARSON GARRETT/Littleton, CO (Broc Garrett)

17 RICKY STENHOUSE JR./Olive Branch, MS (Clauson-Marshall Racing)

17w SHANE GOLOBIC/Fremont, CA (Matt Wood Racing)

19 TANNER THORSON/Minden, NV (Hayward Motorsports)

19A HAYDEN REINBOLD/Gilbert, AZ (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19AZ LOGAN SEAVEY/Sutter, CA (Reinbold-Underwood Motorsports)

19m ETHAN MITCHELL/Mooresville, NC (Bundy Built Motorsports)

20 KAMERON GLADISH/Indianapolis, IN (Nolen Racing)

21D JUSTIN DICKERSON/Pittsboro, IN (Mike Dickerson)

25 CHASE JOHNSON/Penngrove, CA (Tom Malloy)

25B STEVE BUCKWALTER/Royersford, PA (Brian Buckwalter)

28 ACE McCARTHY/Tahlequah, OK (Dave Mac Motorsports)

35 TANNER CARRICK/Lincoln, CA (Petry Motorsports)

39BC COLE BODINE/Rossville, IN (Clauson-Marshall Racing)

41 OLIVER AKARD/Fort Myers, FL (Dan & Shellie Akard)

55K KARTER SARFF/Mason City, IL (Jeff Sparks)

57 MARIA COFER/Macdoel, CA (Johnny Cofer)

67 BUDDY KOFOID/Penngrove, CA (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71 KAYLEE BRYSON/Muskogee, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

71K CANNON McINTOSH/Bixby, OK (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

73 DYLAN ITO/Ventura, CA (Josh Ford Motorsports)

73T JAKE SWANSON/Anaheim, CA (Josh Ford Motorsports)

82 ANDREW LAYSER/Collegeville, PA (Tucker-Boat Motorsports)

84 GIO SCELZI/Fresno, CA (Tucker-Boat Motorsports)

86 KYLE LARSON/Elk Grove, CA (Tucker-Boat Motorsports)

89 CHRIS WINDOM/Canton, IL (Tucker-Boat Motorsports)

97 ZEB WISE/Angola, IN (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian Motorsports)

98 CLINTON BOYLES/Greenwood, MO (Response Management Services)

USAC MIDGET WINS AT LINCOLN PARK SPEEDWAY

3-Bryan Clauson

2-Jay Drake

2-Tracy Hines

2-Tanner Thorson

1-Christopher Bell, Chad Boat, Lonnie Caruthers, Dave Darland, Tony Elliott, Kevin Olson, Johnny Parsons, Michael Pickens, Brad Sweet & Rich Vogler

USAC MIDGET WINNERS AT LINCOLN PARK SPEEDWAY

1979: Johnny Parsons (5/5) & Lonnie Caruthers (9/15)

1985: Kevin Olson (6/14)

1988: Rich Vogler (9/11)

1997: Tracy Hines (9/6)

1998: Tony Elliott (9/5)

1999: Jay Drake (9/4)

2000: Jay Drake (9/2)

2001: Tracy Hines (9/1)

2010: Brad Sweet (6/17)

2011: Bryan Clauson (6/9)

2012: Bryan Clauson (6/14)

2013: Christopher Bell (6/13)

2014: Dave Darland (6/12)

2015: Bryan Clauson (6/11)

2016: Tanner Thorson (6/2)

2017: Michael Pickens (6/8)

2018: Chad Boat (5/31)

2019: Tanner Thorson (6/6)

2020 INDIANA MIDGET WEEK SCHEDULE

Tue., June 16: Paragon Speedway – Paragon, Indiana

Wed., June 17: Gas City I-69 Speedway – Gas City, Indiana

Thu., June 18: Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Indiana

Fri., June 19: Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, Indiana

Sat., June 20: Lawrenceburg Speedway – Lawrenceburg, Indiana

Sun., June 21: Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, Indiana