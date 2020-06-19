Dodge City Raceway Park Returns to Racing this Saturday!

Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (June 17, 2020) – At long last, the roar of high horsepower racecars will again fill the air at Dodge City Raceway Park as the 3/8-mile clay oval in southwest Kansas fires back into action for the first time in 2020 this Saturday night.

After being put on hold for several weeks due to COVID-19 restrictions, the track is now back in action and expecting a large crowd for Saturday night’s opener that gets under way at 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s tilt is headlined by the Hobby Stock Roundup that offers up a $750 winner’s share in the IMCA Hobby Stock ranks with $75 to start the feature.

The event also includes the opening round of championship chase action for the Hambelton Racing DCRP Sprint Cars, IMCA Modifieds, IMCA Sport Modifieds and IMCA Stock Cars.

Buckliln’s Reagan Sellard leads DCRP’s Hobby Stock ranks into the Roundup after capturing the track championship over each of the last three seasons.

Sellard has picked off nine wins atop the DCRP clay oval over those three seasons including four wins in 11 outings last season. While Sellard scored four wins last year, Hays’ Tathan Burkhart actually topped the Hobby Stock win charts with six triumphs while Duane Wahrman made a trip to victory lane as well.

Sellard claimed last year’s track championship by a healthy 199-point margin over Skeets Salazar with Sheri Berger, Brett Copeland and Tom Reed also among the top five.

A number of invaders from throughout are expected to vie for the $750 winner’s share as well.

Others kicking off title defenses include Luke Cranston in the DCRP Sprint Car ranks, William Nusser in the IMCA Modifieds, Jeff Kaup in the IMCA Sport Modifieds and Angel Munoz in the IMCA Stock Cars.

The weekend will be rounded out by the initial round of Micro Sprint and Kart competition atop the 1/7-mile Little DCRP clay oval on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Admission to Saturday’s Hobby Stock Roundup is just $12 for adults with children ages 11 and under free when accompanied by an adult.

Detailed schedule information is available at https://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.