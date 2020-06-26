Oswego Speedway Receives ‘No Go’ from Elected Officials; July 4 Event Cancelled Due to COVID-19

By Camden Proud

OSWEGO, NY (June 25, 2020) – After high optimism for the potential re-opening of the Oswego Speedway with a three division card slated for Saturday, July 4, track management has received word from state and local officials that the Speedway will not be permitted to open with fans next weekend.

“Over the last several weeks, we have been meeting with elected officials, and presented our plan to re-open,” said track owner John Torrese. “Our hopes were high, but we have learned that race tracks in New York will still not be able to open with fans for the time being. It is very disappointing to lose yet another event on our 2020 schedule.”

With the cancellation of next week’s Independence Special presented by Holiday Inn Express & Suites and Dig Safely NY, the championship events scheduled for July 11, July 18, August 1, August 8, August 15, and August 22, plus Budweiser International Classic Weekend are what remains.

“Unfortunately, we do not have an official timetable on when we will be able to open, and there is no confirmation on whether we will or won’t be able to race July 11,” Torrese continued. “We are still hoping to go as soon as possible. As more information comes to us, we will continue to share frequent updates on the remainder of our events.”

The cancellation of the July 4 event will not affect the closed test sessions on June 26, June 27, and July 3. All of the practices remain on as scheduled, with the possibility of more being added based on demand. To sign up, please contact Paul at oswegospeedway@gmail.com. Fans can follow social media for frequent updates on these practices.

About Oswego Speedway: Oswego Speedway is a 5/8 mile semi-banked pavement racing oval located off the shores of Lake Ontario in scenic Oswego, NY. The speedway has been a continuously run weekly racing venue since August 1951. The premier open-wheel pavement short track cars in the world, Supermodifieds, run weekly at the Oswego Speedway making it the only weekly Supermodified racing venue in the world. The Small Block Supermodifieds and 350 Supermodifieds accompany the full blown Supers on a weekly Saturday night schedule which runs from May through September. Oswego Speedway is mentioned in racing circles as the “Indy of the East,” as no fewer than a dozen past and present competitors have competed at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway including Mario Andretti, two-time Indy 500 champion Gordon Johncock, and former International Classic Champions Bentley Warren, Joe Gosek, and Davey Hamilton.