Devault Wins at Butler

QUINCY, MI (June 28, 2020) — Zane Devault won the sprint car feature Saturday night at Butler Motor Speedway. Devault started on the front row and led every lap for the victory over Adam Cruea, Corbin Gurley, Jake Hesson, and Keith Sheffer.
Butler Motor Speedway
Quincy, MI
Saturday June 27, 2020
Feature:
1. 27z-Zane DeVault
2. 88-Adam Cruea
3. 12-Corbin Gurley
4. 5J-Jake Hesson
5. 86-Keith Sheffer
6. 27k-Zac Broughman
7. 12B-Mike Baker
8. 87E-Logan Easterday
9. 54-Joel Hummel
10. 4x-Bradley Aahford
11. 2-Mike Kane