Devault Wins at Butler

QUINCY, MI (June 28, 2020) — Zane Devault won the sprint car feature Saturday night at Butler Motor Speedway. Devault started on the front row and led every lap for the victory over Adam Cruea, Corbin Gurley, Jake Hesson, and Keith Sheffer.

Butler Motor Speedway

Quincy, MI

Saturday June 27, 2020

Feature:

1. 27z-Zane DeVault

2. 88-Adam Cruea

3. 12-Corbin Gurley

4. 5J-Jake Hesson

5. 86-Keith Sheffer

6. 27k-Zac Broughman

7. 12B-Mike Baker

8. 87E-Logan Easterday

9. 54-Joel Hummel

10. 4x-Bradley Aahford

11. 2-Mike Kane