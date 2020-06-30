All Stars to visit Wisconsin and Iowa on July 30-August 1

By Tyler Altmeyer

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (June 29, 2020) – Although a slight shuffle in destinations from the original weekend agenda, the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 will invade areas within Wisconsin and Iowa during the final days of July and the first weekend of August, setting aim on three tracks over a three-day time lapse, all of which kicking-off with the highly sought after Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race at the Plymouth Dirt Track in Plymouth, Wisconsin, on Thursday, July 30. Originally scheduled for late-May, the second-ever Rayce Rudeen Foundation event will award a $26,000 top prize; the second-largest paying program on the 2020 All Star schedule.

Trekking southwest into the Hawkeye State, the weekend will continue with a visit to 34 Raceway in West Burlington, Iowa, on Friday, July 31. Originally slated to take the Sunday, August 2, slot during the All Star invasion of Iowa, but now replacing Jackson Motorplex’s original date, 34 Raceway’s visit will feature the All Star Circuit of Champions for only the fifth time in Series history, most recently on July 28, 2019, for the inaugural Rayce Rudeen Foundation Race that awarded a $26,000 payday. Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, Tony Stewart, was the victor.

Needing no formal introduction, the three-race sweep will conclude with a visit to the Sprint Car Capital of the World, Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, on Saturday, August 1 for Weiler Night with the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1. Teams represented will battle on the world-famous half-mile for a $5,000 top prize. Fresno, California’s Gio Scelzi scored the 2019 Knoxville Raceway victory featuring Tony Stewart’s All Stars, topping a field of 48 entries for a first-ever Series win.

With the intent to build a four-race weekend through the Midwest, All Star Circuit of Champions officials are working hard to find a destination for Sunday, August 2. Details regarding an added event will be shared when they become available. A visit to Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minnesota, may be an option for Sunday.

For those who can not make the journey to Wisconsin and Iowa, FloRacing, the official media partner of the All Star Circuit of Champions, will be on hand to capture all of the action live. Each and every event on the 2020 Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1 schedule will be broadcast live exclusively at www.floracing.com. To access live and on-demand racing action from the All Star Circuit of Champions, visit www.floracing.com and become an annual PRO subscriber. The subscription unlocks access to premium content across the entire FloSports network. Watch the events across all screens by downloading the FloSports app on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire and Chromecast. To check out exclusive content, visit https://bit.ly/2XR863e.

2020 All Star Circuit of Champions Driver Standings: (As of June 27, 2020)

1. Aaron Reutzel – 1886

2. Cory Eliason – 1834

3. Zeb Wise – 1786

4. Paul McMahan – 1734

5. Tony Stewart – 1702

6. Danny Dietrich – 1678

7. Josh Baughman – 1636

8. Brock Zearfoss – 1632

9. Greg Wilson – 1624

10. Skylar Gee – 1612

2020 All Star Circuit of Champions Winners:

Volusia Speedway Park, Fla. (2/5/2020): Brad Sweet

Volusia Speedway Park, Fla. (2/6/2020): Aaron Reutzel

East Bay Raceway Park, Fla. (2/10/2020): Aaron Reutzel (2)

East Bay Raceway Park, Fla. (2/11/2020): Kyle Larson

Park Jefferson International Speedway, S.D. (5/29/2020): Aaron Reutzel (3)

Park Jefferson International Speedway, S.D. (5/30/2020): Austin McCarl

Red Dirt Raceway, Okla. (6/5/2020): Aaron Reutzel (4)

81 Speedway, Kan. (6/7/2020): Kyle Larson (2)

Lawton Speedway, Okla. (6/8/2020): Kyle Larson (3)

Devil’s Bowl Speedway, Texas (6/10/2020): Kyle Larson (4)

Southern Oklahoma Speedway, Okla. (6/11/2020): Brock Zearfoss

Monarch Motor Speedway, Texas (6/12/2020): Danny Dietrich

Lonestar Speedway, Texas (6/13/2020): Aaron Reutzel (5)

Chatham Speedway, Louisiana (6/14/2020): Dominic Scelzi

Port Royal Speedway, Pa. (6/24/2020): Anthony Macri

Volunteer Speedway, Tenn. (6/27/2020): Aaron Reutzel (6)