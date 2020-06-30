First time since 1948 Badger returns to Lafayette County Speedway!!!

By Bryan Gapinski
Darlington, Wis., June 30—For the first time in almost 72-years the Badger Midget Series returns to the Lafayette County Speedway on Saturday Night July 18. The event will be part of the five-day Lafayette County Fair.
The ½-mile track was downsized to 3/8-mile clay oval in 1998 and hosted three Badger 600 Micro Series events in 2017-18. The last midget Badger event on the “big track” was won by Billy Johnson on Sept. 26, 1948. Johnson won the Badger title aided by twenty-one feature during the season. Other Badger feature winners at the track include: Chet Morris (9/15/46), Johnson (5/30/47), and Landy Scott (8/17/47). Starting times and other competing race divisions will be announced shortly.
Adam Taylor holds a six-point lead over opening night feature winner Chase McDermand heading in to “Recheck Excavating Midget Challenge”
July 4 at Beaver Dam Raceway. Joining Badger will be The AutoMeter Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Series, and the INEX Legends Series.
