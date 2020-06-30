Paul Nienhiser Picks Up First Win with Scott Bonar

PETERSEN MEDIA

Flirting with that elusive win aboard Scott Bonar’s No. 50 machine, Paul Nienhiser finally broke through and scored a win for the team as he was victorious with the Sprint Invaders on Saturday night at 34 Raceway in Burlington, IA.

“It feels great to finally get our first win with Scott Bonar and his team,” Paul Nienhiser said. “We have always been fast together and have a lot of second place finishes, so hopefully this is a sign on things to come for us.”

Following a late afternoon rain shower, that facility did a great job of getting the track and pits back in racing shape. Drawing the outside pole for his heat race, Nienhiser was hard on the throttle and jumped out to the early lead. Going flag to flag, the Chapin, IL driver picked up the win and sat third in nightly points.

Based on his point total Nienhiser would take the green flag from the inside of the second row for the Dash. Finishing third, the feature event invert would put him on the outside of the second row to take the green flag.

When the race came to life, Nienhiser made a couple of swift moves that saw him overtake the second position. Getting into traffic, Nienhiser would use the bottom of the track to slip by on lap nine and take over command of the race.

With the track continuing to change during the feature, Nienhiser would use the top in turns three and four, but was wary of someone poking their nose under him once the bottom came in.

A red on lap 16 gave Nienhiser a quick breather, and he would go on to pick up the race win once the racing action resumed.

“I kept my eyes peeled in three and four, because I knew if the bottom came in, someone would surely be able to get under me,” he added. “Just before the red flew nobody had tried yet, so I figured we were pretty good. We had a good restart, and finished the deal off.”

Nienhiser would like to thank CAM2 Blue Blood Racing Oil, Mason Sound, Innovative Design, Bradshaw Custom Pumping, Wessler Bros. Agency, Bob Hawks Auto Body, Littleton Storm & Timber, Fierce Herbicide, Sunstoppers Window Tinting, Engler Machine and Tool, FK Indy, Rider Racing Engines, Kaeding Performance, Smith Titanium Products, Vortex Wings, Signature Signs and Design, and Team Simpson for their continued support.

2020 BY THE NUMBERS: Races-9, Wins-1, Top 5’s-2, Top 10’s-4

ON TAP: Paul Nienhiser will pilot the Ozzie Motorsports No. 73 machine Thursday-Saturday at Cedar Lake Speedway with the World of Outlaws before meeting up with the IRA at 141 Speedway on Sunday.

STAY CONNECTED: Stay updated with Paul Nienhiser by following him on Twitter @Paul_Nienhiser or by clicking over to www.paulnienhiser.com.