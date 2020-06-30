RacinBoys Showcasing Live Video and Audio of Several Events This Weekend

Inside Line Promotions

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (June 29, 2020) – RacinBoys All Access members currently have four live broadcasts on the docket this weekend.

It begins on Thursday with live audio of a United Rebel Sprint Series show at Dodge City Raceway Park in Dodge City, Kan.

The lone video option is Saturday when the ASCS Warrior Region invades Lake Ozark Speedway in Eldon, Mo. A URSS event at Jefferson County Raceway in Fairbury, Neb., and a weekly program at Creek County Speedway in Sapulpa, Okla., will also be featured via live audio on Saturday.

A RacinBoys All Access subscription is only $29.99 per month. The subscription offers live Pay-Per-View video from nearly every Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour race and it also provides access to all On-Demand video content as well as all live audio broadcasts. A month is considered a 30-day period beginning the first day of the subscription. The coverage is brought to you by Lucas Oil Products, which is the title sponsor for all RacinBoys live events and studio shows this year.

In addition to the live broadcasts, RacinBoys will operate PRIME TIME Live Coast to Coast on Saturday night.

The free show, which airs on the RacinBoys website, Facebook Live and YouTube TV channels, focuses on grass-roots racing by providing instant updates and unique access, including Victory Lane interviews, correspondent connections and cut-ins to Pay-Per-View videos, from races around the country.

Featured action this Saturday includes the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series at Cedar Lake Speedway in New Richmond, Wis.; the Ollie’s Bargain Outlet All Star Circuit of Champions at Fremont Speedway in Fremont, Ohio; the Pennsylvania Speedweek finale at Port Royal Speedway in Port Royal, Pa.; the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Cars at Lincoln Park Speedway in Putnamville, Ind.; the World of Outlaws Morton Buildings Late Model Series at Cedar Lake Speedway; the Lucas Oil Late Model Dirt Series at Portsmouth Raceway Park in Portsmouth, Ohio; and ASCS regional competition at 105 Speedway in Cleveland, Texas, among other events across the country.

PRIME TIME Live Coast to Coast is seeking correspondents to provide updates for tracks and series across the country. To learn more about becoming a correspondent, email RacinBoys@RacinBoys.com.

LUCAS OIL –

Founded in 1989, Lucas Oil is a manufacturer and distributor of automotive and racing oil, additives and lubricants. Lucas Oil has long been directly involved in the American racing industry through multiple vehicle sponsorships and racing event promotions at all levels. Seeing a need for better lubricants in this industry, the Lucas people went to work again. The end result being a line of high performance engine oils and gear oils that are second-to-none in the racing industry. Lucas racing products have proven themselves on NASCAR, NHRA, IHRA, PPL and USHRA tracks across the country. For more information, visit http://www.LucasOil.com.

RACINBOYS –

RacinBoys, founded by Scott Traylor and Kirk Elliott in 2003, is an internet broadcasting company covering all forms of motor sports. RacinBoys produces weekly radio shows on Sports Radio 810 WHB, ESPN Kansas City and its website RacinBoys.com. RacinBoys also provides live video and audio coverage of series and racing events including the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour, Lucas Oil Tulsa Shootout and Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. For more information, go to http://www.RacinBoys.com or e-mail racinboys@racinboys.com .