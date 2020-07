Allstar Performance Event List: July 2-4, 2020

The following is a list of open wheel events taking place July 2-4, 2020 presented by Allstar Performance. We try our best to keep the schedule updated, but we are not always made aware of schedule changes or cancellations. Always check and verify before attending any event. If you see an event that is missing or listed incorrectly please contact us with the correct information.

Friday July 3, 2020

34 Raceway – Burlington, IA – USA – POWRi Iowa Sprint Car League

Airport Raceway – Garden City, KS – USA – POWRi West Midget Car Series / POWRi Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association

Alaska Raceway Park – Palmer, AK – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – AFCS 305 Sprint Cars

Attica Raceway Park – Attica, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Ohio Sprint Speedweek

Bedford Speedway – Bedford, PA – USA – Laurel Highlands Sprint Car Series

Big Diamond Speedway – Pottsville, PA – USA – USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series

Boyd Raceway – Boyd, TX – USA – Texas Sprint Series

Caney Valley Speedway – Caney, KS – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – World of Outlaws

Crawford County Speedway – Denison, IA – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Dodge County Fair Speedway – Beaver Dam, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association

Electric City Speedway – Black Eagle, MT – USA – Rocky Mountain Sprints

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Pro Sprints

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Kokomo Speedway – Kokomo, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Allegheny Sprint Tour

Lernerville Speedway – Sarver, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lexington 104 Speedway – Lexington, TN – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship / Midwest Sprint Car Series – Bill Gardner Sprintacular

Lucas Oil Raceway at Indianapolis – Brownsburg, IN – USA – Non-Wing 410 Sprint Cars

Penn Can Speedway – Susquehanna, PA – USA – Non-Wing Crate Sprint Cars

River Cities Speedway – Grand Forks, ND – USA – Northern Outlaw Sprint Association

Rumtown Speedway – Wentworth, NH – USA – Midget Cars

Rumtown Speedway – Wentworth, NH – USA – Sprint Cars of New England

Rumtown Speedway – Wentworth, NH – USA – Wingless Auto Club – Wing 15’s

Shady Bowl Speedway – DeGraff, OH – USA – Must See Racing Midwest Lites

Southwest Speedway – Dickinson, ND – USA – Western RaceSaver Sprint Car Series

Trail-Way Speedway – Hanover, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – Sprint Series of Nebraska

US 36 Raceway – Osborn, MO – USA – USAC Midwest Wingless Racing Association

Wagner Speedway – Wagner, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Williams Grove Speedway – Mechanicsburg, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – PA Speedweek

Saturday July 4, 2020

105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – USA – ASCS Lone Star Region

105 Speedway – Cleveland, TX – USA – Southern United Sprints

35 Raceway Park – Frankfort, OH – USA – Ohio Thunder Racesaver Sprint Car Series – Mid-Season Championship

82 Speedway – Petty, TX – USA – Sprint Car Bandits

Airport Raceway – Garden City, KS – USA – POWRi West Midget Car Series / POWRi Rocky Mountain Midget Racing Association

Atomic Speedway – Chillicothe, OH – USA – Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series

BAPS Motor Speedway – York Haven, PA – USA – Super Sportsman

Bear Ridge Speedway – Bradford, VT – USA – Sprint Cars of New England

Butler Motor Speedway – Quincy, MI – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Mid-Season Championship

Cedar Lake Speedway – New Richmond, WI – USA – World of Outlaws

Cottage Grove Speedway – Cottage Grove, OR – USA – Limited Sprints – Freedom Cup

Creek County Speedway – Sapulpa, OK – USA – Champ Sprints

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Eagle Raceway – Eagle, NE – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Electric City Speedway – Black Eagle, MT – USA – Rocky Mountain Sprints

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Ohio Sprint Speedweek

Gravity Park Speedway – Chilton, WI – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Association

Hendry County Motorsports Park – Clewiston, FL – USA – Top Gun Sprint Car Series

I-90 Speedway – Hartford, SD – USA – Midwest Sprint Touring Series

I-90 Speedway – Hartford, SD – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Jefferson County Raceway – Fairbury, NE – USA – United Rebel Sprint Series

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Pro Sprints

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Knoxville Raceway – Knoxville, IA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Lake Ozark Speedway – Eldon, MO – USA – ASCS Warrior Region

Langley Speedway – Hampton, VA – USA – Virginia Sprint Series

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Non-Wing Champ Sprints

Lawton Speedway – Lawton, OK – USA – Sprint Series of Oklahoma

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – USAC Midwest Regional Midget Series

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – USAC National Sprint Car Championship – Bill Gardner Sprintacular

Lincoln Park Speedway – Putnamville, IN – USA – USAC Speed2 Midwest Thunder Midget Car Series

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – PA Sprint Series

Lincoln Speedway – Abbottstown, PA – USA – Winged 358 Sprint Cars

Magnolia Motor Speedway – Columbus, MS – USA – United Sprint Car Series

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Speed Tour Sprintcars

Meridian Speedway – Meridian, ID – USA – Sport Sprints

Monett Motor Speedway – Monett, MO – USA – Oil Capital Racing Series

New Egypt Speedway – New Egypt, NJ – USA – USAC East Coast Sprint Car Series

Path Valley Speedway Park – Spring Run, PA – USA – Non-Wing Super Sportsman

Pittsburgh’s Pennsylvania Motor Speedway – Imperial, PA – USA – RUSH Crate Sprint Car Series

Placerville Speedway – Placerville, CA – USA – Winged 360 Sprint Cars

Port Royal Speedway – Port Royal, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – PA Speedweek / Greg Hodnett Classic

Sandusky Speedway – Sandusky, OH – USA – Midwest Supermodified Series

Tomahawk Speedway – Homahawk, WI – USA – Chequamegon Renegades Sprint Series

West Texas Raceway – Lubbock, TX – USA – Winged 305 Sprint Cars

Sunday July 5, 2020

141 Speedway – Maribel, WI – USA – Interstate Racing Association

141 Speedway – Maribel, WI – USA – Wisconsin WingLESS Sprint Cars

Bridgeport Speedway – Bridgeport, NJ – USA – United Racing Club

Fremont Speedway – Fremont, OH – USA – All Star Circuit of Champions – Ohio Sprint Speedweek

Randolph County Raceway – Moberly, MO – USA – Sprint Invaders Association

Tri-City Motor Speedway – Franklin, PA – USA – Winged 410 Sprint Cars

Tri-State Speedway – Haubstadt, IN – USA – Midwest Sprint Car Series

Utica Rome Speedway – Vernon, NY – USA – Empire Super Sprints – Central NY Speedweek